Subsidy Removal: UI Directs Staff To Work 3 Days A Week

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has directed its staff to work for three days a week in the realization of the biting effects of the removal of subsidy on petrol by the Federal Government, resulting in the high cost of transportation.

The institution made this disclosure through a special release number, 4642, dated 14th August 2023, and signed by G.O. Saliu, Registrar and Secretary to Council, which was obtained by New Telegraph.

The Institution lamented that “salary earners who have to commute to work every working day are faced with an aggravation of the condition, given the attendant hike in the transport fare and cost of living. After careful consideration of the situation, management of the institution has recommended a temporary work schedule adjustment for members of staff”.

The Registrar disclosed that the Senate of the institution at its meeting held on Thursday, 3 August 2023, considered and approved the decision, which takes effect from August 14.

The statement added that “people on essential duties are however “exempted from this adjustment”, while urging staff members “to maintain commitment, open communication and cooperation towards ensuring free workflow, including working from home where and when necessary”.

The release asked Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, and units to work towards a smooth implementation of the intervention. “It should be further noted that Management will review the arrangement as the situation improves”, he said.