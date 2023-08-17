Subsidy Removal: Tinubu’s 48 Ministers And High Cost Of Governance

ONYEKACHI EZE writes on President Bola Tinubu’s bogus cabinet, which is at variance with the sacrifices he wants Nigerians to make as a result of his administration’s removal of fuel subsidy

There is no doubt that President Bola Tinubu, as national leader of the now defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), was in the forefront of those against the removal of fuel subsidy by the administration of Goodluck Jonathan in 2012.

In a 12-page statement then, Tinubu favoured a gradual removal of the subsidy rather than one full swoop as then President Jonathan attempted to do. Tinubu advised the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led Federal Government to “modify the sudden and complete removal of the subsidy,” adding that “either we restore the subsidy or use the funds for other social purposes.”

He went ahead to counsel that “If we are to use the funds for other programmes, these programmes shall be placed on parallel track with the subsidy. As more of these programmes are ready to go on line, then the subsidy can be lifted in phases.” He further stated: “In this way, the public is assured government will not lower its total expenditure on their behalf, thus maintaining the spirit central to the social contract.

As there is progressive politics, there is progressive economics. As there is elitist politics, there is elitist economics. It all de- pends on what and who in society government would rather favour. The Jonathan tax represents a new standard in elitism.” Eleven years after, Tinubu, is now on the other side. At his swearing in as president on May 29, he announced a total removal of fuel subsidy as against his earlier prescribed phased removal.

He did not even tell Nigerians what the money saved from the subsidy removal would be used for, so as to enable them place it “on parallel track with the subsidy.” Since the announcement was made, the price of fuel has jumped from N195 to N537 a litre. At the moment, the product is sold at N617 a litre, and there is the possibility that the price might still go up.

Fuel subsidy removal was one of the eight conditionalities given to the Nigerian government by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the Second Republic administration of Alhaji Shehu Shagari, to qualify for a N2.5 billion loan facility. Though Nigerians rejected the loan and the conditionalities in 1985, but that did not stop the IMF and Breton Wood from insisting that the country must do away with fuel subsidy.

Fuel subsidy removal, which Tinubu in 2012 called ‘Jonathan’s tax,’ was one of the campaign issues in the 2023 presidential election. Incidentally, the three frontline candidates, Tinubu, then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), said they will remove the subsidy on fuel if elected as president.

Obi had during the campaigns, described fuel subsidy as “organised crime,” arguing that “half of what is being mentioned is not subsidy. First is that we consume the quantity that is not supposed to be consumed here. We are the same population with Pakistan. They consume below 50 per cent of what we consume.” Even after President Tinubu had announced the removal, the LP candidate still did not change his stand, though he disagreed with Tinubu on his approach.

Obi in a series of tweets, maintained that he had been an apostle of subsidy removal “right from the time I was a member of Jonathan’s economic management team. I consistently maintained that subsidy should be removed because I see it as organised crime. People were just stealing the resources of the country and I showed it empirically in my statistical analysis that we were not consuming the amount of fuel they claimed we consumed.”

Obi likened fuel subsidy removal to a dentist who would first apply anaesthetic to numb the area around the tooth of a patient before the removal. This he said, would make the removal less painful to the patient. He recalled that even when Jonathan’s government wanted to remove the fuel subsidy, it came up with various relieving policies like Sure-P and others. His words: “If you read my manifesto, you will see clearly how I planned to remove subsidies.

I will govern with the people and show them statistically and empirically what we are going to save, and what we are going to do using the savings to better the suffering masses. The problem in Nigeria is that often government tell the masses to suffer and sacrifice, for a better future; but in future things gets worse.” Atiku, on his part, said he would negotiate with organised labour before the removal. “It is inevitable but it has to happen.

It has to be accomplished through negotiations with organised labour and other sectors of the economy. That policy should resume,” he said. Atiku disclosed that the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo, in which he served as vice president, had already started phased removal before its term of office expired. His words: “Recall when I was vice president, we had designed removal in four stages and I was chairman of removal committee, I worked with Adams Oshiomole as organised labour leader.

We removed subsidy in phases one and two. By the time we finished phase two, we had left office, and expected the next PDP government to finish, but unfortunately, the policy got stuck.” The president’s handlers had hinged on the fact that Atiku and Obi said they would remove fuel subsidy to defend the haste with which he embarked on the policy. Perhaps, he was not patient enough to understudy the method they said they would adopt before embarking on the project.

The detour

Tinubu who had in 2012 recommended that government should first “clean up and throw away the salad of corruption in the NNPC (Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation) and then proceed to lay the foundation for a mass transit system in the railways and road network with long term bonds, and fully develop the energy sector towards revitalising Nigeria’s economy and easing the burden any subsidy removal may have on the people,” did not do any of these things before his subsidy removal.

He said over N1 trillion has been saved by government since the removal, but he did not tell Nigerians where the money would be invested in to ameliorate their pains. When he addressed Nigerians on June 12 to mark his first Democracy Day in office, Tinubu said “subsidy removal is one decision we must bear to save our country from going under and take our resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.”

He added: “Painfully, I have asked you, my compatriots, to sacrifice a little more for the survival of our country. For your trust and belief in us, I assure you that your sacrifice shall not be in vain.” While Nigerians were told to make sacrifice, the reverse seems to be the case for the president. He has already appointed 48 ministers who will serve in his cabinet. The number is beside the 20 special advisers so far approved for him by the Senate.

When this is juxtaposed with previous administrations before him that “lacked the courage” to remove fuel subsidy, it is evident Tinubu is running the most expensive government in Nigeria’s history. Obasanjo’s administration started with 42 ministers in 1999 but later reviewed the number of ministries downward to 27, and subsequently reduced his ministers to 40, before he left office in 2007. His successor Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua had 39 ministers while Jonathan who succeeded him had 33. Muhammadu Buhari whom Tinubu succeeded, first appointed 36 ministers when he was elected in 2019, but later increased to 42 in his second term in office.

What the President is doing at the centre is being replicated at state level. The 28 state governors who were sworn in on May 29 alongside the president, are said to have appointed a total of 560 commissioners, besides special advisers. Cost implication The Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC) that fixes salaries and allowances of public officers, pegged a minister’s monthly salary at N650,136.65, or N7,801,640 per annum; while special adviser collects N590,957.81, or N7,091,493.75 per annum. RMAFC also fixed annual salary of state commissioners at N7.56 million, while furniture allowance is N4.01 million.

Besides, a minister is entitled for 200 per cent of basic salary as allowance for accommodation; 75 percent for domestic staff; 30 percent for utilities; five percent for house maintenance; 25 per cent as wardrobe; 300 percent for furniture, as well as 75 per cent and 45 per cent as motor vehicle fuelling and entertainment allowances, respectively. The furniture allowance is however paid once every four years. Also, each of the special advisers will earn N25,000 per night for duty tour allowance; $800 in estacodes, unspecified amount for medicals, besides severance gratuity of N5,828,625 and optional motor vehicle loan of N7,771,500, among others.

A computation of all these emoluments runs into several billions of naira, just for 0.001 per cent of the Nigeria population. Echoes of Oronsaye’s panel report On April 16, 2012, a committee empanelled by then President Jonathan, which was headed by former Head of Civil Service of the Federation the Steve Oronsaye, on the rationalisation of government’s ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), submitted its report.

The committee, known as the Oronsaye committee, in its 800-page report, recommended the abolition and merger of 102 government agencies and parastatals, while some were listed to be self-funding. The report of the committee had been subjected to review by several committees set up by both Jonathan and Buhari administrations.

Nigerians expected Tinubu to run a lean administration and cut down the cost of governance in line with the sacrifice he told them to make, but so far, he has not shown that he is ready to do that. Apart from the pains inflicted on the people as a result the subsidy removal, government is also planning to increase electricity tariff as well as Value Added Tax (VAT).