Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Urged To Use Gas As Substitute

Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, a former member of the House of Representatives has called on President Bola Tinubu to redirect some of the subsidy taken away from premium motor spirits (PMS) to gas products.

According to Faparusi, this will not only assist the government in easing the painful impacts of the elimination of fuel subsidy on the general public, but will also ensure that Nigerians choose gas as a fuel substitution.

The former commissioner for infrastructure and public utilities in Ekiti state applauded President Tinubu for having the fortitude to implement the subsidy removal on petroleum products and said the use of gas will increase Nigerians’ local capability.

The ex-federal lawmaker in a statement made available to newsmen said, “After all, smuggling that bastardised the previous subsidy regime on fuel will be near impossible with Gas.

“Leadership is about the ability to take difficult decisions, and removal of subsidy on petroleum products is one of such decisions. the step will reduce demand on petroleum products and create new employment and business opportunities for Nigerians, and will also serve as palliatives to everybody both rich and poor”.

The federal government may not be able to achieve its goal of lessening the suffering of people through the proposed N8,000 palliatives to 12 million households, according to Faparusi, who was the former Coordinator, Contact and Mobilisation Committee, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Committee in the 2023 presidential election in Ekiti State.

“No number of buses purchased by government can solve the transportation problem brought about by the subsidy removal, therefore the government must accelerate the adoption of Gas as the alternative to fuel our vehicles and re-energise the economy.

“As you can notice, we now have very few vehicles on our roads, that means people productivity has dropped and that will affect the economic output of the country in the medium term.

“As a government we must mitigate this by exploring an alternative means of fuelling the economy through the introduction of subsidy on Gas for a period of 5years to allow for local adoption of the resource.

“In Europe, they use gas for virtually everything, and we have accountant of gas resource everywhere in Nigeria. So, government should upgrade gas infrastructure through public private partnerships and introduce subsidy to bridge the viability gap.

“This to me is the immediate solution to the current hardship. This policy should be time bound for say five to ten years for people to adopt it. Within that period, adoption of gas by Nigerian would have entrenched.

“If people can afford to convert their vehicles to run on gas and the technology is available, this will create more employment opportunities and reduce high cost of living. As it stands today, not only the poor, the rich also cry. This will relief masses more than sharing N8,000.”