Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Takes Hard Decision Borne Out Of Patriotism – Adeyeye

…Assures Nigerians of Better Days Ahead

The National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) Senator Dayo Adeyeye has declared that the removal of the fuel subsidy initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was borne out of the President’s determination for economic development and advancement of the country.

Adeyeye, however, added that Rome was not built in a day as he made a passionate appeal to Nigerians on Patience and endurance with the President on the agenda to reposition the Country for Prosperity.

The former minister added that the decisions taken so far by the President are meant for a vibrant and better future for the country.

Adeyeye spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Monday at the distribution of palliatives to SWAGA members and the vulnerable residents across the 16 Local Government areas of the state.

He noted that Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for the economy, education, infrastructures, and other sectors would produce viable results for the people.

He explained that the SWAGA distributed palliatives for the people to ameliorate the hardship of subsidy removal and also create an avenue of meeting them after electoral success recorded at the February 2023 general election.

Adeyeye said, “ The present circumstances in the country informed our decision to reach out to the people, especially looking at the inflation on essential commodities and we felt that we need to ameliorate the hardship of the people and that is why we presented succor to masses of the state, especially our members.

“ I am convinced that Nigerians have taken the right decision in voting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And let me say that everything will bring great gain, but it will bring a lot of pain at the beginning, that is the mark of leadership. If these decisions were not taken, it would be at a time the naira would be like N5000 to a dollar, not only that, you would not see the fuel and there would be queues with high cost everywhere.

“Imagine what would happen if there is no fuel at all, you can say the type of hardship people will be subjected to. It is better to prevent the horrible situation now. A leader must make painful decisions for the future and if he(Tinubu) had not removed fuel subsidies, in a year he would not be able to run the government.

“ I believe as time goes on, we will begin to see the gains of these decisions in our economy and things will start shaping up. The government will create an enabling environment for people to thrive and ultimately enhance the socio-economic development of the country.”

He revealed that the first 100 days of the President has been impactful and commended by stakeholders including international communities, adding that the nation’s economy will be better for it in a matter of time.

The APC chieftain in the criticism of rise in cabinet members said, “The constitution did not stipulate the number of cabinet members the president can appoint, it only specified that you can appoint from every state of the federation.

“ It is his prerogative, since there is that gap in the constitution at the moment, and maybe in the future we can get a constitution amendment if you want the president to be limited to the number of people he can appoint.”

The chairman of the palliatives committee in SWAGA, Ayo Omidiran

solicited support for the president on the agenda for the country, and added that the palliatives distribution was organised to give back to the people who stood by the party during the election.