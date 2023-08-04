Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Pledges To Satisfy Yearnings Of Poor In Larger, Restructured Economy

With the removal of fuel subsidy, President Bola Tinubu has vowed to satisfy the yearnings of the poor masses in a larger and restructured economy. Tinubu gave this pledge yesterday in his speech at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) where former Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje emerged the national chairman and Sen Bashiru Ajibola as secretary.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelali, the President urged the leadership of the APC, particularly elected officials, to be steadfastly committed to good governance, which would re-engineer the economic and political landscape of the nation to address the needs of the poor. The President pledged that his administration would continue to ensure that all government programmes benefit and uplift the masses of the country rather than bringing more pain.

The President, who addressed the NEC meeting for the first time since his election in February, noted that emerging winner of the election was just the beginning of a longer progressive journey, adding that responsive and accountable governance was a separate challenge that required continuous effort. “We are in the process of establishing fully a government of the people, for the people, and by the people.

It is in my time that the subsidy has been removed, and it is now upon us to satisfy the yearnings of the poor in a larger, restructured economy.” He urged party members to promote unity, stability, and camaraderie among them, adding that nurturing the party should start from the grassroots level.

Tinubu called on the party faithful to train its sights squarely on development and prosperity for the country, adding that his administration was poised to build international trade partnerships across sectors that will benefit not just the national coffers, but the wallets and accounts of the Nigerian people.

President defended the legitimacy of the polls, saying: ”We have worked hard, and we have received the trophy. Winning an election is the first part of the process. What is next is good governance and quality service delivery.

We must promote unity, peace, and love among all organs of the party. “’You are the makers and drivers of the party. When we have all passengers inside the bus, the driver must not fall asleep.

The brake must also work well. “As I always say, those who cannot accept the result of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory.”’ On the main agenda of the NEC meeting, which appointed new external auditors to audit party accounts and filled the vacant offices of national chairman and national secretary, the President urged the NEC to devolve some of its powers to the National Working Committee (NWC) to fill other vacancies in the party.

This request was sequel to a motion moved by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and seconded by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who doubles as Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF). The President had noted that during the last meeting of April 20, 2022, the NEC had ceded some of its powers to NWC for smooth party operations.

In his welcome address, the Acting National Chairman, Sen Abubakar Kyari, said the ruling party was conscious of the new challenges facing it as the majority party at the sub-national level and in the National Assembly.