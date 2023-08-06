Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Is Unfair To Nigerians –TUC Chairman

The Chairman of the Ogun State Chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Akeem Lasisi, in this interview with OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN berates the Federal Government over what he called its anti- people policies

What is the position of your union on the proposed N8,000 cash palliative for households by the Federal government?

The success of the palliative depends largely on the implementation because we recorded failure in the past government interventions. Such interventions/palliative were often hijacked by politicians and friends of those in the corridor of power.

Look at COVID-19 palliative which was stored in warehouses by State Governments probably to be used for the campaign later, the School feeding programme, the Paris Club Refund and Trader money which yielded no result, Anchor Borrowers Programme of the CBN which was hijacked by politicians etc.

How would the N8,000 get to the targeted audience, how do you determine the poor, through which register, is it through the National Social Register that is not updated by births and deaths?

That was why Nigerians cried out that they did not want it. The huge amount to be used for the N8,000 palliatives would be useful if diverted to refurbishing our moribund refiner, else the money would be hijacked by politicians.

Should we be expecting a strike action from organised labour?

We cannot rule out the possibility of strike action if the government continues to play a palliative game to cushion the effects of subsidy removal because the cost of a litre of petrol is tied to the cost of the commodity and essential services in the society.

The hike in price has already led to an increase in the prize of goods and services because investors would need to cover their increased overhead costs.

Do you still have faith in the Tinubu-led administration?

We have started to lose faith in this administration because this government is placing the cart before the horse.

Do you think the Federal government is fair by removing the fuel subsidy without putting proper arrangements into place?

This administration was supposed to have consulted widely and provided palliative measures to cushion the effects of the removal before acting. They started with the removal of subsidy, they proceeded to hike tuition fees and VAT, they devalued the Naira, they attempted to increase electricity tariff.

If care is not taken, the next will be the denomination of our Naira removing N5, N10, N20, N50, N100 from circulation and introducing N2,000, N5,000 and N10,000 They were not fair at all, because there was a provision of N3.6 trillion budgeted for petrol subsidy for the first half of the year.

The subsidy is the soul of the poor, it is the constitutional responsibility of the government and it is a global practice. Government does subsidy various sectors like education, health, essential services etc. Would the government remove subsidies in any of these sectors if there is corruption in the sector?

Instead of the government removing corruption in the petroleum sector, the subsidy itself was removed. Nigerians should not be made to suffer because of the inefficiency of government to curb smuggling or stop corruption in the petroleum sector.

What us your reaction to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s palliative packages?

For rolling 14 items, as a stopgap measure to cushion the effects of the subsidy, Governor Dapo Abiodun needs to be appreciated and commended. We would recall that His Excellency invited the leadership of the two labour centers and JNC to a meeting, four days after the removal of the subsidy to rob minds so as to have a common front to cushion the effects.

He demonstrated uncommon commitment, goodwill and a sense of belongings towards workers/pensioners and residents of the state. He felt concerned about the welfare and well-being of residents and the multiplier effects towards workers/pensioners. He convincingly confirmed that he is a trailblazer when it comes to proactive leadership.

Alongside the financial benefits of N10,000, he restored the payment leave allowance and release the 2021 and 2022 promotion letters. He also reduced the working days of workers in a week and intends to introduce electric motorcycles, tricycles and convert busses to CNG to ease transportation problems, among others.

All these are stop-gaps to cushion the effects pending the time the Federal Government would give directives towards wage awards in the country.