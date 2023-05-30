New Telegraph

Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Breaks Record In 24hrs – Charley Boy

Famous Nigerian singer and socio-political activist, Charles Oputa, known by his stage name, Charly Boy has expressed concern over President Bola Tinubu’s plan to remove the subsidy placed on fuel, stating the newly inaugurated president has broken a record.

Recall that the president had promised to remove fuel subsidy as it stated that it will no longer be sustained on Monday, during his inaugural speech.

Although many applauded the president for the bold step, mixed reactions were speculated from stakeholders as they think that the policy is coming at the wrong time.

Speaking on the development, Charly Boy lamented that Tinubu’s controversial remark on the subsidy had triggered an increase in the price of fuel in parts of the country.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the entertainer questioned those lauding the president in his tweet if they would not suffer the consequences.

He wrote, “Tinubu don break record within 24 hours after swearing-in. Fuel scarcity and fuel prices have increased after announcing fuel subsidy removal. Day 1 hitting the ground running.

“The question is, are the BATIS going to buy this fuel at different prices from what We Buy??? We go soon learn”.

