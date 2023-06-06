New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
Subsidy Removal: Stakeholders seek review of minimum wage, palliatives

Against the backdrop of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government and its attendant hardship unleashed on Nigerians, critical stakeholders and professionals in the transport sector have called on the government yo, as a matter of urgency, review the national minimum wage, fund education and improve power and road infrastructure to cushion the effects of the removal.

Apart from a review of the minimum wage, the stakeholders also called on the government to reduce governance expenditure or cost, saying that a situation in which over 70 per cent of national budget is used to service governance is antithetical to development.

They, however, condemned the level of corruption in the country, which according to them is the bane of the under-development of the nation, stressing that ‘lack of trust and trust deficit’ on the part of the government has continued to undermine the growth of the country.

To assuage the impact of the new fuel cost on national life, they, however, insisted that the government should introduce hardship allowances for workers and those in the informal sector; immediate one-month extra pay bonus based on collective bargaining; resuscitate or commercialisation of the refineries, as well as adoption of NLNG Model of management for the refineries.

