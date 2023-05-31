New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Subsidy Removal: Speed Darlington Calls For Referendum

Controversial singer, Speed Darlington has lamented the hike in the price of Petroleum Motor Spirit, otherwise knowns as Petrol or fuel in Nigeria barely 48 hours after President Bola Tinubu’s swearing-in.

Following the announcement of subsidy removal, fuel dealers, and filling stations across the states of the federation inflate the prices of fuel, some are even selling from about N600-N1000 while some are hoarding petroleum products.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued via his Instagram page, the singer laments over the hikes in prices of fuels after he had bought 5 litres of fuel for N5000 at a fuel station.

The Nigerian rapper, however, called for a referendum in Nigeria.

Watch the video with below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs4che0p7Dk/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
