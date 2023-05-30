New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Subsidy Removal: Queues…

Subsidy Removal: Queues Return To Oyo Filling Stations

…as marketers sell a litre for N250 to N300

Sequel to Monday’s announcement of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, queues have started building up in many parts of Oyo state, just as many commuters were seen stranded due to scarcity of cabs and commercial motorcycles.

At some filling stations where fuel was being dispensed, very long queues of vehicles were seen with customers struggling to buy the product.

Contrary to the previous N190, N200 to N230 per litre being dispensed, commuters were buying a litre of the product for between N250 and N300.

Panic buying was noticed as many people are of the belief that a litre of petrol might eventually cost about N600 or N700 in days to come when those dispensing the product in their tanks make new purchases.

Black market operators have been selling 5 litres of petrol for between N1,500 and N2,000.

Read Previous

Subsidy: Rapper N6 Advises Ladies Amid Fuel Hike
Read Next

Priscilla Ojo Reacts To Claims Of Dating Enioluwa, Shares Evidence

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023