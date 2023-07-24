Subsidy Removal: ‘Proposed N200,000 minimum wage not sustainable’

Following the removal of fuel subsidy on petroleum products by the Federal Government, culminating in labour’s proposed N200,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said the amount is not sustainable. The Chamber cautioned President Bola Tinubu’ administration not to succumb to the plan amidst its long term spiral effects on the country’s fragile economy.

Specifically, the chamber explained that Nigeria’s fragile economy did not have the buffer to adjust to N200,000 minimum wage as minimum wage for workers as many states are still owning their workers backlogs of salaries on either the N18,000 or N30,000 minimum wage in the country. Rather, the chamber maintained that the attention of government should be towards aggressively pursuing reduction in cost of living and making foodstuffs cheaper for the citizens.

The President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, disclosed this to New Telegraph in Lagos, while reacting to the proposed N200,000 minimum wage by Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria. Olawale-Cole maintained that proposing N200,000 minimum wage for workers was not the best option as palliative for the fuel subsidy removal, saying many states were yet to comply with the N18,000 and N30,000 minimum wage. He said only the Federal Government and some few states were paying the N30,000 minimum wage for their workers.

According to him, government pumping monies into the system for minimum wage as workers salaries is not good for Nigeria’s economy in the long-term, with all these rates going up, like fuel price and exchange rate. Olawale-Cole said: “Let me just say on the issue of the proposed N200,000 minimum wage by the TUC. “The current N18,000 and N30,000 minimum wage, how many states are paying it regularly? Many states in Nigeria are owning their workers, except only the federal and some few states that have complied.

“So when you talk of it going to N200,000 I don’t think that should be the responsibility of the government giving cash to Nigerians, they can go into areas where people are operating with their monies. “Because the value of money is what money can buy. If you give me N400,000, since things around are expensive, it will mean nothing to me. But if you put that money in those things that would bring cost of goods down, it will make sense. “