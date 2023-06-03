Subsidy Removal: Police In Borno Hold Meeting With Nlc, Tuc, Ipman, Others

Following the removal of fuel subsidy and the proposed nationwide protest by the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other stakeholders, the Borno State Police Command alongside the military, National Security and Civil Defense Corp, NSCDC), Department of Security Service (DSS), have held meeting with critical stakeholders on the need to sustain the fragile security in the state.

The meeting had in attendance the representatives of the NLC, TUC, the state government, Nigerian National Petroleum Company, Limited, National Road Transport Worker, (NRTW), KeKe, NAPEP Riders Association, Independent Petroleum marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), civil society organisations, clubs and associations, among others to forestall any security breach.

Speaking during the meeting held at the Police headquarters, Maiduguri, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar said, “we called for this meeting in regard to the subsidy removal and the planned nationwide strike by the NLC, TUC and other critical stakeholders to discuss the way forward and how to avoid any security breach in the state.

“I want use this medium to appeal to you to consider the fragile security situation in the state and the need to strengthen the hard earned peace we are enjoying. You are all aware of the over a decade-long Boko Haram insurgency, the hardship we went through and the need to avoid anything that would draw us back.”