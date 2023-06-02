Subsidy Removal: Petrol Price Will Come Down –Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has promised that the surging fuel costs will only last for a short time. Speaking on Arise Television yesterday, he said the fuel pump price will reduce because of the competition that will follow the full deregulation of the downstream sector or the removal of petrol subsidies.

According to him, the current increase in petrol pump prices will engender market competition and attract more oil marketing companies to invest in the sector. Kyari said: “Prices in the market can go down at any time, and the market will adjust itself. “They will be a new entrance. Now that the market regulates itself, oil marketers can actually import products and take them into the market and sell them at their commercial price. You will see competition.”