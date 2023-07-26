Subsidy removal: Petrol price skyrocketed by 210% in one year –NBS

The price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) increased by 210.31 per cent yearon-year in Nigeria. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated this in its latest report on PMS for June 2023, seen by New Telegraph yesterday. The implication of the report is that Nigerians, paid an average price of N545.83 for a litre of petrol in June 2023, than N175.89 in June 2022.

It said: “The average retail price paid by consumers for PMS (petrol) in June 2023 was N545.83, indicating an increase of 210.31 per cent relative to the value recorded in June 2022 (N175.89). “Likewise, comparing the average price value with the previous month (i.e. May 2023), the average retail price increased by 129.23 per cent from N238.11.” NBS stated that the northeast had the highest average retail price in June 2023 when analysed on a zonal basis. It stated that the average retail price in the northeast region was N557.03 per litre, while the southwest had the lowest average retail price at N539.36.

A state-by-state analysis of petrol prices in Nigeria revealed that Taraba had the highest average retail price at N562.86 per litre, followed by Yobe (N562.31) and Kano (N561.82). According to the report, Anambra had the lowest average retail price of N534.44 per litre; Ebonyi (N535) and Oyo (N537.43). Meanwhile, The cost of cooking a pot of jollof rice in Nigeria rose by 12.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2023. It rose from N10,882 to N12,373. SBM Intelligence in its Jollof report for the second quarter of 2023, titled “Hungry for Change”, seen by New Telegraph yesterday, made the disclosure.

According to the report, the removal of petrol subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate which resulted in the devaluation of the Naira, cast the rise in the cost of cooking a pot of jollof rice. It stated that the average cost of making a pot of Jollof rice across the 13 markets in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones grew. The report said: “Between March and June, the average cost of making a pot of jollof rice for a family of five has increased from N10,882 to N12,373 an increase of 13.7 per cent. “Month on month, prices increased by 4.7 per cent between March and April, 2.79% between April and May, and 5.6 per cent between May and June. “The rapid price increases in April were caused by the lagging effects of the flooding and the cash redesign policy