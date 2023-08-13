Subsidy Removal: Otu Promises To Unveil Palliative Measures Soon

By Clement James, Calabar. Cross River State governor, Sen. Bassey Otu has met with organised Labour in the state where issues of palliative for workers were reportedly discussed in view of the current hardship brought about by the removal of fuel subsidy. Our correspondent notes that it was the second time a meeting between the governor and the organized Labour held within the last two months. Although the meeting was held behind closed doors, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), Comrade Gregory Ulayi, his counterpart from the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Comrade Monday Ogbodum as well as the Chairman of the state Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Raymond Afo were said to have been in attendance. However, the meeting with the governor, state Chairman of NLC, Gregory Ulayi speaking to Journalists said: “We met with the governor as organised labour, and the way forward on a plethora of issues, and the discussions were fruitful. “We have discussed and we all agreed and the Governor gave us five days to call us back to see what he can do to reduce the sufferings of workers” The Labour leaders said workers in Cross River State are very hopeful, explaining that from their interactions “workers in the state will smile in few days to come.” He added: “The Governor also spoke about the issue of palliative because of the removal of fuel subsidy and he assured us that he was going to do the needful. “We also discussed the implementation of promotion, and he regretted the sufferings of workers in the state, and promised he was going to attend to it.