Subsidy Removal: Osun Civil Societies Protest Against Hardship

The members of the Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) on Monday thronged the major streets of Osogbo, the state capital to protest against the current hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

New Telegraph gathered that the protest started at the popular Ayetoro junction at 8 am and terminated under the Olaiya bridge.

The protest was led by the Chairman of the coalition, Comrade Waheed Lawal, and attracted the attendance of all civil society groups and their affiliates in the state.

The protesting comrades said the protest would be a continuous one, with a pledge not to stop until their voices were heard.

Part of the demands of the protesters are urgent solutions to address the economic hardship, commercialisation of education, non-provision of palliatives, fuel subsidy removal, hike in electricity tariff, and growing insecurity.

They urged well-meaning Nigerians and concerned stakeholders to join the demonstration.

Details later…