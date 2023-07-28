Subsidy Removal: Ogun To Reactivate Bulk Purchase Programme

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abio- dun, has disclosed plans by his administration to reactivate the state owned ‘Bulk Purchase Pro- gram’ under its Gateway Trading. Prince Abiodun, who made this known during an interview in Abeokuta, Ogun State, noted that his administration would also introduce an agric and food palliative which according to him would help “at supporting our farmers so that we can boost food production.”

Abiodun noted that the Bulk Purchase Programme would allow the state government to purchase food items at pre-deregulatetion prices. “In terms of food palliatives, we are now going to reactivate our Bulk Purchase Programme under the Gateway Trading and through different channels and warehouses in different parts of the state. We will be selling food items like grains and rice that we will be purchasing from the Central Bank of Nigeria at pre-deregulation prices,” he said.

The state’s helmsman, while commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for putting an end to the fuel subsidy regime in the country, added that the subsidy regime, which took about N4 trillion from the coffers of the Federal Government, was a payment which the country could no longer afford to continue with.

“We all know that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration started with a bang. On May 29, he reeled out a few initiatives, but one of the most laudable of those initiative was the decision to remove subsidy on petroleum products and as controversial as that initiative has been, no one can deny the fact that it was a very well thought initiative.

“That was a subsidy that Nigeria could no longer afford; it was subsidy that was not in the budget beyond June of 2023. It was costing Nigeria about N4 trillion per annum, four trillion that Nigeria didn’t have; that we’ve had to borrow. That could be better expended to other uses that the common man can feel. So, it was a very wise decision,” he said.