Subsidy Removal: Ogun Launches CNG-Powered Buses

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Monday launched mass transit buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Governor Abiodun while unveiling the buses, said the CGN-powered buses were launched to reduce the hardship being experienced by the people as a result of the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

Abiodun said the introduction of the buses would revolutionise the country’s transport sector.

The 17 converted vehicles in the maiden scheme became the first in the country in response to the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, with the deployment of CNG Technology and E- Mobility as a better alternative and viable means of transportation in the Gateway State

Abiodun said the initiative was conceived even before the fuel subsidy removal as his administration was desirous of a cost-effective transportation system with little impact on the environment.

“The initiative was anticipated because we knew that the regulation of the downstream sector was imminent and unavoidable.

“This has become very imperative considering the urgent need to provide a cleaner environment and to mitigate the effects of climate change which we are all seeing to be real and which principally is caused by the use of fossil fuel, predominantly diesel and petrol.

“As your governor, I am extremely delighted that we can commence the implementation of this laudable initiative and I am bold to say that we come tops yet again as the first state in the country to record this feat which is another successful Public-Private sector partnership with our partner called Spiro, a company that has successfully deplored this in other parts of the West Africa sub-region,” the governor said.

He noted that local mechanics, who are part of the conversion engineering, had been trained, while conversion stations have been set up in the three senatorial districts of the State, adding that this would allow for the rapid conversion of commercial and public mass transit buses and vehicles across the State.

The governor added that the initiative would reduce the cost of transporting goods and services as well as provide training and job opportunities for thousands of technicians and mechanics around the state.

Some of the buses, the governor revealed would be given to workers and students, while some would ply the Mowe- Ibafo to Berger in Lagos and Redeemed axis to Lagos Island, as the corridor was heavily congested with large cross-border migration.