Subsidy Removal: NYCN Directs Nigerian Youths To Shun Strike Action 

…declares support for Tinubu’s government

The National Youth Council of Nigeria ( NYCN) on Monday directed Nigerian youths and middle-aged citizens to completely shun the proposed strike action by the Labour unions, in protest against subsidy removal and outrageous hike in petrol pump prices.

The National President of NYCN, Solomon Adodo, who disclosed this at a Press Conference held in Abuja, reiterated support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu, noting that the subsidy regime had been a huge scam and subtle conduit pipe through which the country’s resources have been siphoned into few individuals pockets.

Adodo, who is also the President of All Youth Groups and Middle-aged Citizens of Nigeria, and Convener, Rise-Up for a United Nigeria, said the youths would rather support the policies of the administration than fight them while thinking of innovative ways to cushion the effects on the people.

He said that” the announcement of the suspension of fuel subsidy is nothing but an adroit courageous move by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is a bitter pill we have to swallow which shall howbeit cure long-term problems plaguing our Constituency, principally unemployment, and its twin poverty.

” We must therefore resist all overtures to oppose the government but rather put on our innovative thinking caps to partner with the government out of this temporary storm.

” All calls for strikes and or protests should be strongly resisted while vistas of dialogue should be opened for cushioning measures to ease the plight of the masses “.

He also disclosed that the youth groups have resolved to support the aspirations and campaign of Senator Godswill Akpabio to emerge President of the 10th National Assembly.

According to him, Akpabio would be loyal and also use his governance competence to espouse cooperation with the executive arms of government, to develop Nigeria, without compromising legislative principles and standards.