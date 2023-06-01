Subsidy Removal: NNPCL Hikes Fuel Price To N488-N557

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has adjusted fuel pump price by roughly 200 per cent to between N488 and N557 per litre nationwide. This followed President Bola Tinubu’s Monday announcement in his inaugural speech removing fuel subsidy. According to the new template, the petrol pump price was adjusted from N184 to N488 in Lagos; N189 to N500 in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states in the South West. In the South South, it was adjusted from N189 to N511 in Delta and Edo; N194 to N515 in Akwa Ibom; N189 to N515 in Bayelsa; and N189 to N511 in Rivers.

In the South East, it was adjusted from N189 to N520 in Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra as well as from N189 to N515 in Imo and Abia. In the North West, it increased from N194 to N540 in Zamfara, Jiga- wa, Sokoto Katsina, Kaduna and Kano. It was adjusted from N190 to N545 in Kebbi. The pump price was adjusted from N199 to N557 in Yobe and Borno, while it was increased from N199 to N550 in Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa. In the North Central, it increased from N189 to N537 in Niger, Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa). In Kwara, it was adjusted from N189 to N515; with Abuja from N194 to N537.

The NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Garba Muhammad, in a statement yesterday, said the price upward review was in line with the current market realities. Muhammad said: “The NNPC Limited wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted our pump prices of PMS across our retail outlets, in line with current market realities. “As we strive to provide you with the quality service for which we are known, it is pertinent to note that prices will continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics. We assure you that NNPC Limited is committed to ensuring a ceaseless supply of products.”

Meanwhile, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said the downstream sector had been fully deregulated with the NNPC’s pump price adjustments. National Operations Controller Mike Osatuyi told New Telegraph that fuel importation had been liberalised for those who meet the conditions. He said: “The price template released is true. It is only for mega stations of NNPCL. There is no price cap. It has been said that there is no price cap. Anybody can import petrol as long as you meet the conditions. The conditions are the same they use to import kerosene and diesel.”