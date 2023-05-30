The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to put palliative measures in place before removing the proposed fuel subsidy.

Mr Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

“We at the Nigeria Labour are outraged by the pronouncement of President Bola Tinubu removing ‘fuel subsidy’ without due consultations with critical stakeholders.

“Or without putting in place palliative measures to cushion the harsh effects of the ‘subsidy removal,” he said.

The NLC president also said that Mr President had equally devalued the quality of their lives by over 300 per cent and counting.

“If he is expecting a medal for taking this decision, he would certainly be disappointed to receive curses for the people of Nigeria consider this decision not only a slight but a big betrayal.

“On our part, we are demanding the immediate withdrawal of this policy. The implications of this decision are grave for our security and well-being.

“We wonder if President Tinubu gave a thought to why his predecessors in office refused to implement this highly injurious policy decision?”.

He added that “we also wonder if he also forgot the words he penned down on January 8, 2012, but issued on January 11, 2012.

“In light of the foregoing, we advise Tinubu to respect his own postulations and economic theories instead of daring the people. It could be a costly gamble,” he cautioned. (NAN)