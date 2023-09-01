Subsidy Removal: NLC Alleges Govs’ll Hijack FG’s Palliatives

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has claimed the Federal Government’s N5 billion grants to states to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal will further enrich the governors. According to the body, governors were in the habit of converting whatever was meant for the poor masses and workers for their personal use.

It described the fuel subsidy removal as a war against the poor, saying Nigeria is the only country exhibiting the highest form of wickedness against her citizens, President Joe Ajaero, who spoke at the NLC National Symposium with the theme: ‘Nigeria Economy and the Crisis of Survival: Robbing the Poor to Pay the Rich’, accused the Federal Government of further enriching governors with the palliatives supposedly meant to cushion the adverse effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Ajaero said: “What is happening in the country today is clearly a class war between us, the dispossessed and those that have. “They want to continue to have. Is the issue a subsidy or whatever? “So, it is clearly a war against the poor. I have not seen such wickedness against the poor anywhere as seen in Nigeria today.

“The announcement we got about the N5 billion allocation to the States is so annoying. “You allocate N5 billion to states and five trucks of rice. If you share five trucks of rice in a local government, they will not get one cup. “And after the subsidy removal, the number must have increased or doubled.

If you multiply N5 billion by 36 states and Abuja, you will get about N185 billion. “If you divide it by 133 million, who are multi-dimensionally poor, each person will not get up to N1,500. Is that the palliative? “You will take the palliative and give to the governors. It is obvious that anything you call pallia- tive and give to the governors is not for workers.”