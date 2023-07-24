Subsidy Removal: Nigeria could experience worsening inflation, says KPMG

Global accounting body, KPMG, has advised the Federal Government to adopt some measures to minimize the harsh impact of petrol subsidy removal KPMG has warned that Nigeria could experience worsening inflation as it warned that Nigeria could experience worsening inflation. In its report seen by New Telegraph, it advised the government and other stakeholders to consider an increase in minimum wage to cushion the impact of the subsidy removal on purchasing power of consumers. The report is titled: “Removing Nigeria’s PMS Fuel Subsidy: We Can’t Have Our Cake & Still Eat it.”

It, however, cautioned that some of the measures could further worsen Nigeria’s inflation that it is intended to resolve by stimulating the money supply further. It advised the government to handle the measures carefully. It proffered the deployment of alternatives to money in cushioning the severe impact of the recent petrol subsidy removal as an option. The accounting firm also called for the use of alternatives to money supply boosting actions such as transport vouchers for the rural and urban poor and tax cuts (PAYE, VAT, CIT) for the middle class. “The benefit of this is that it has limiting effects on money supply while at the same time cushioning the negative impact on purchasing power,” it maintained. However, it stated that the economic challenges precipitated by the naira redenomination cash crunch in early 2023 had a significant and negative impact on growth.

KPMG also stated that to minimise the negative impacts of subsidy removal, the government should adopt a set of coordinated actions that consider the inflationary impact, potential social unrest, and the need for compensating measures to cushion the poor. According to it, the $800 million World Bank proposed “Compact with the People” is therefore, a step in the right direction. It, however, noted that communication was also key in ensuring that stakeholders are properly informed and engaged in the decision-making process.

The report said that in Q1, 2023, growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was at 2.31 per cent, year-on-year, slowing down from 3.52 per cent in the 4th quarter of 2022, with agriculture contracting for the first time since 1987 and declining by 0.90 per cent. According to it, oil and gas continued to contract at 4.21 per cent, following past contractions of -13.38 per cent in Q4’22 and -26.04 per cent in Q1’23. KPMG also revealed that the services sector remained the major driver of growth at 4.35 per cent as the non-oil sectors grew by 2.77 per cent in Q1’23, compared to 4.84 per cent in Q4’22 and 6.08 per cent in Q1’22 even as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2022 was estimated to range between 2.85 per cent and 3 per cent in 2023. KPMG said: “In conclusion, the removal of subsidies on PMS in Nigeria is a complex issue that requires careful consideration of its potential economic, social, and political impacts. While subsidies have provided some benefits, they have also been a significant drain on the country’s resources and have contributed to inefficiencies and corruption.

“While success at the PMS fuel subsidy removal will require political will and commitment by the Federal Federal government, this must be complemented by robust coordination with the states. “Coordination by the fiscal authorities and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in managing the monetary aspects of deregulation and subsidy removal is key. Without foreign exchange reforms and elimination of the gap between the official and parallel exchange rate, the reforms will not work.” It added: “In addition to demonstrating very clear and unambiguous transparency in the process, the government, will also have to demonstrate that as much as it is rightly asking the public to tighten its belt and expect temporal inconveniences, it also must be seen to be cutting wasteful expenditure and reduce the rising costs of running government.