Subsidy Removal: Marketers Hardest Hit, Resort To Banks For Rescue

The National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, has said that many marketers no longer have money to remain in business.

In an interview with New Telegraph yesterday, he said a truck of 45,000 litres of fuel they loaded at the depot before full deregulation at a little above N7 million for Lagos dealers and N8 million in Port Harcourt, now cost N25 million.

He said that many oil marketers had been forced out of business, adding that in an attempt to find reprieve for the financially handicapped, they have resorted to seeking loans from banks.

A source also told the New Telegraph that a marketer, who had about 40 petrol stations, had been forced to close many of them. The source said the marketer now managed to operate about seven fuel stations.

It was also gathered that fuel scarcity had spread from Lagos to Ogun State and some other states in Nigeria. The anomaly resulted in long queues and a chaotic environment at a few filling stations that still dispense the product.

Okoronkwo, however, said there was no need for Nigerians to panic over the scarcity of fuel, adding that NNPCL had been loading product. Okoronkwo said: “For me, a lot of people do not have money to do the business again.

The price, rising from N8 million to N25 million is not easy. “Many people will begin to reboot and readjust their modus operandi to see how they can get money to do business. It is not easy.

But I think this question of why there is scarcity will easily be answered by NNPCL. “They have not shown us any cause that they do not have products. They are loading in all their centres.

There is nothing yet for Nigerians to worry about. “From my members, I know we have paucity of funds. Let us see how we can address it. We are also talking to banks to see how they can help our members.

“They can help our members but it is not free. The last loading was N8.1 million in Port Harcourt. But in Lagos, it was a little over N7 million. But now in Port Harcourt, it is about N25 million with the same profit margin.

In Lagos, it is N24 million, N25 million. That is to only get a truck from the tarmac. Transport and other logistics are not included.”