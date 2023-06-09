Subsidy Removal: Makinde Announces Palliatives For Oyo Residents

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Friday announced palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the citizens of the state.

The Governor, in his speech at the flag off of 8.3.km Akobo/Olorunda Aba Road construction said: “We know that things are getting harder because the subsidy on PMS has been removed and this has made transportation cost increase further.

” Well, I have already set up a committee to look into what we can do about increasing civil servants’ salaries but I know that everyone in Oyo State is not a civil servant.

“So, we have decided to deploy more Omituntun buses to ease the transportation worries. I have also directed that there should be no increase in the fare paid on these buses.

“Also, school children and our senior citizens will board these buses at half-price. We will continue to look into other ways of easing the burdens” he said.