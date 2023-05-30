Subsidy Removal: Long Queues Return To Osun Amid Fuel Hike

…as Govt Threatens marketers hoarding fuel

Long queues have returned to filling stations in Osun State following the pronouncement of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

New Telegraph observed that many filling stations in Osogbo metropolis, stopped selling Premium Motor Spirit (petroleum) to motorists when they heard of Tinubu’s speech on petrol subsidy removal.

Few filling stations that are selling to motorists had very long queues.

This has subsequently led to an increase in transport fares within the state as the commercial drivers were given excuses that they queued for a long period of time in the filling stations.

Commercial drivers also complained about an increase in fuel pump prices as well as commuters as a result of the price which has soared to N300.

Meanwhile, the State Government has warned that any petroleum marketer caught hoarding fuel as a result of the pronouncement of President Bola Tinubu in his inaugural speech will be dealt with decisively.

The Government gave the warning in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed on Tuesday.

The Statement reads: “The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to the deliberate hoarding of PMS by the fuel dealers within the State as a result of the statement from the Inaugural Speech of the new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the removal of fuel subsidy, thereby causing unnecessary hardship for the people in the State.

“This deliberate action is not only inhumane but unpatriotic and will not be allowed by the government. To this end, the Special Monitoring Team on fuel scarcity set up by His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke headed by the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye is still effective and shall not condone any form of economic sabotage.

“As of today, 30th May 2023, the Committee shall begin special monitoring of all the filling stations across the state in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

“Any fuel station found guilty of hoarding fuel to create artificial scarcity shall be sealed off and operators prosecuted for the crime of economic sabotage,” the statement concluded.