Subsidy Removal: Kwara Reduces Workdays From 5 To 3 Days Per Week

Kwara State Government has reduced the workdays for civil servants from five days to three days per week as a temporary palliative measure to bring some ease to workers following the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government.

The State Head of Service, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole, disclosed this on Monday in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital.

Mrs Oluwole has, therefore, directed all Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State to immediately work out a format indicating the alternating work days for each worker under them.

The Head of Service, however, warned the workers not to abuse the magnanimity of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, stressing that the regular monitoring of MDAs by her office would be intensified to ensure strict compliance.