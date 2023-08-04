Subsidy Removal: IPMAN Urges FG To Use Members’ Infrastructure For CNG Buses

The Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has pleaded with the Federal Government to use the infrastructure of its members for effective and accelerated implementation of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) project for buses.

It added that the members were best positioned to affect the switch to CNG more expeditiously. Chairman of IPMAN Enugu Depot Community, Mr. Chinedu Anyaso, made the appeal yesterday in an interview with journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

According to him, IPMAN members have the widest spread in the Nigerian downstream sector of the petroleum industry. He also appealed to FG to provide training and funding for IPMAN members. He opined that their participation in the scheme would engender speed, spread, and competition, and be devoid of administrative bottlenecks.

He stated that effective implementation of the CNG project would give Nigerians quality alternatives and energy security. Anyanso also urged the FG to address other issues in Nigeria’s petroleum sector. He specifically called on FG to fix the nation’s refineries for long-term solutions to the accessibility and affordability of petroleum products.

He explained that the Enugu Depot Community consists of Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu states. Anyanso said: “IPMAN welcomes the desire of the Federal Government to find an alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) whose price has skyrocketed with attendant inflation and the slowdown of the economy.

“I want to call on the Federal Government to use the existing downstream infrastructure which IPMAN already has on the ground with over 21 de- pots and thousands of outlets across Nigeria, and we have the space.”