Subsidy Removal: I Would’ve Adopted Dentist Approach – Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has said that he would have adopted a dentist approach in tackling the issue of removal of subsidy from petroleum products.

Obi who spoke at the premises of the Court of Appeal after Tuesday’s hearing of his petition challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the President by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, maintained that his position of subsidy removal has not changed.

“If you read my manifesto you will see clearly how I planned to remove subsidy, I will govern with the people and show them statistically and empirically what we are getting and how we are deploying it.

“The problem In Nigeria is that when people say let’s go and suffer, let’s go and sacrifice, they don’t see the results of their suffering and their sacrifice,” he explained.

The LP candidate who used the analogy of a dentist and a patient with toothache noted that the dentist would first apply anaesthetic to numb the area around the tooth to kill the pain.

“It is not the same thing as pulling the tooth forcefully; the pain you feel will be different.

“For me, I will go with the approach of the dentist while supporting the removal of the tooth because I wouldn’t want to go through the pain of forceful removal.

“Recall that even when (Goodluck) Jonathan wanted to remove it they came up with various relieving policies like SureP and others,” he explained.

Obi stated that his support for subsidy removal dated back to the Jonathan era when he was a member of the Presidential economic management team.

“If you have followed me very well right from the time I was a member of Jonathan’s economic management team, I consistently maintained that subsidy should be removed because I see it as organised crime.

“People were just stealing the resources of the country and I showed empirically in my statistical analysis that we are not consuming the amount of fuel they claim we consume,” he added.