Subsidy Removal: I Thought The Burden On Me Would Reduce – Buhari

Garba Shehu, the official spokesperson to the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has said his boss has continued to receive numerous visitors from all works of life across the country following the removal of fuel subsidy by his predecessor, President Bola Tinubu.

Shehu who spoke on Thursday in a statement issued to celebrate Buhari’s 100 days out of office said his principal had thought he would receive fewer visitors after Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy but the reverse was the case.

Shehu identified some of the visitors to include party faithful, grassroots groups, farmers, artisans, artists, praise singers, nurses and doctors, religious leaders, community leaders, and several other professionals.

He clarified that Buhari relocated from the nation’s capital to Daura in Katsina State to ensure that President Bola Tinubu’s administration could operate without disruptions.

He said, “To manage the numbers, he has a weekly program drawn for him as they did while he was in the Villa. Visitors are scheduled on the program but there are so many people who just start their motorbikes and cars to head out to Daura to him in the belief that he has the time to receive all visitors.

“Not left out are those who benefited from the administration, one way or another. The other day, he was musing about the decision to remove fuel subsidy by the Tinubu administration.

He added, “he had hoped that it would lessen the pressure on him by constraining the large number of people who pick up their transport and head to Daura to see him from all parts of the country, but that he had noted that instead of the coming one by one, his friends, including the poor and the marginalized now group themselves, share costs to hire buses to come to see and talk to him.”