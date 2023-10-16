Subsidy Removal: Group Donates Foods, Others To Motherless Babies, Destitute In Ebonyi

A group, De Norsemen Kclub International (DNKI) has donated food items, beverages and other commodities to motherless babies and destitute in Ebonyi State.

The group visited the old people’s home in Abakaliki and the Motherless Babies home in the capital city and donated items including tubers of yam, bags of beans, bags of rice, cartons of Indomie noodles, cartons of soaps, toiletries, detergents, buckets and other items to the destitute and motherless babies.

Governor of the Kclub, Comrade Okenwa Uka described the association as a humanitarian organization with membership across the 36 states of the country and the globe.

He noted that the association donated the items to the motherless babies and destitute to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government which has affected the average Nigerian including the less privileged.

He disclosed that the visits to the motherless babies and the destitute were part of activities to mark the association day and reach out to the downtrodden in society.

Uka said “De Norsemen Kclub International is a humanitarian service organization that is open for graduates. The membership of this club cut across the entire 36 states of the Federation of Nigeria.

“The association also have over 40 countries membership across the globe. Today is a special day for us, it is a special day we normally set aside to reach out to the downtrodden, people whom we think that the hardship could be more on them than the ones we are having, coupled with the fact that there is hardship in Nigeria today as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy which we think will be for the betterment of the country at the long run.

“But for now, people are suffering the subsidy removal and in tandem with the activities of the state government who for time now, have been releasing palliatives; and food items to people at various local government, our club also decided to support their state government in giving out this palliatives and that is why we have decided to reach out to you people hoping that it will help to act as palliative, it will help to ameliorate the sufferings of you people”.

Comrade Okoro Joshua Offor who is the Chairman Planning Committee of this year’s event of the organization said the visit to the motherless babies home and old people’s home was to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“We know the situation in the country and we have to come in especially now that the economy is not stable. We decided to visit the old people’s home and motherless babies home to donate these items to them”, he said.

He noted that the organization had in previous years paid school fees for indigent students, paid hospital bills for indigent patients and assisted other less privileged in society in its humanitarian services.

John Lekpa, the Chairman of St. Vincent De Paul Old People’s Home and Rev. Sis Chijindu Anekwe in charge of Holy Innocent Motherless Babies Home, Onuebonyi in the state, commended the association for the gestures and prayed to God to replenish the members.

They called on other well-to-do organizations to emulate the gesture to give the downtrodden a sense of belonging in the society.