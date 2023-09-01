Subsidy Removal: Group Approves Palliatives For LG Workers

As the impact of subsidy removal on petroleum product bites harder, the Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Delta State Chapter, Barr. Victor Ebonka, says workers in the 25 local government councils in the state will receive the same palliative packages approved for workers in the state public service by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Ebonka, the Chairman of Ika North-East Local Government Council of the state, disclosed this in in Asaba. He said arrangements had been put in place to start implementing the palliative for local government council workers in the state with effect from this month (August) in line with the directive of the state governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

According to him, local government workers are to receive additional N10,000 per month for a period of three months to mitigate the effects of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Gov- ernment, adding that, like their counterparts at the state level, workers in various local government councils would also, run shifts.

The ALGON scribe stated that workers at the council level including the Local Education Authority (LEA) workers and the primary school teachers as well as their support staff, would all benefit from the palliative packages. “We have held the necessary stakeholders meeting and His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oboriwori has directed that ALGON, as a body, should ensure that the local government council chairmen implement the same palliative measures in their respective local government areas.

“The workers salaries at the council level including the Local Education Authority (LEA) workers and the primary school teachers will all get N10,000 each for a period of three months. “The workers will also be placed under a work schedule (shifting) similar to that of the state workers to help reduce their burden of the fuel subsidy removal on them.

“For the loan facility sort by ALGON for payment of local government pensioners, we have perfected all that is necessary. So, we are expecting that by this month (August) end, we will be able to access the funds and hopefully, by next month payment will commence,” he said.

On teachers and non-teaching staff recruitment in primary schools in the state, Ebonka said the recruitment exercise was already on, adding that those qualified would soon be invited for interviews. “The teachers recruitment exercise is already on going and soon those qualified will be invited for interviews.

I also need to let you know that the number of teachers to be recruited in each local government area is based on a need assessment,” he stated.