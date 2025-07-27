Subsidy Removal: Govt’s Revenue Triple As Hardship, Hunger Persist

In June, the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), shared the sum of N1.818 trillion among the three tiers of government in Nigeria, the highest in the nation’s history. This is a sequel to savings from the fuel subsidy removal. PAUL OGBUOKIRI, however, reports that despite the humongous amount being shared by governments, month-on-month, the living condition of Nigerians which declined tremendously after the announcement ‘fuel subsidy is gone’ remains low

Fuel subsidy a ‘direct blessing’ to states

According to the chairman of APC Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as Petrol, by President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, is a “direct blessing” to the states.

This came as it was disclosed that the removal of the subsidy, pushed up the statutory revenue allocations from the Federation Account that was shared by the three tiers of government in 2023 to N10.14 trillion.

Data released by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative(NEITI) in its latest report on the Federation Account revenue allocations for the year 2023, showed that the amount shared by the federal, state and local governments increased by N1.93 trillion last year, when compared to what they got in 2022.

NEITI attributed this increase to the removal of subsidy on petrol by President Bola Tinubu in May 2023, when he declared during his inaugural address on May 29, 2023 that fuel subsidy was gone.

Tinubu’s declaration was immediately implemented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited the next day, as petrol price jumped from N198/litre to about N500/litre.

The cost of the commodity moved up again within a month to N617/litre at filling stations operated by NNPCL, while other marketers dispense the product at between N660 and N700/litre depending on the area of purchase.

Commenting on the latest report, NEITI’s Executive Secretary, Dr Ogbonnaya Orji, who announced the release of the report at the NEITI House, Abuja, said that the agency embarked on the NEITI FAAC Quarterly Review to enhance public understanding of Federation Account allocations and disbursements as published by government.

“The ultimate objective of this disclosure is to strengthen knowledge, awareness and promote public accountability of all institutions in public finance management,” Orji explained.

A breakdown of the revenue receipts showed that the Federal Government received N3.99 trillion, representing 39.37 per cent of the total allocation.

The 36 states got N3.585 trillion representing 35.34 per cent, while the 774 LGAs of Nigeria shared N2.56 trillion which is equivalent to 25.28 per cent.

A further analysis of the N10.143 trillion disbursements in 2023 showed an increase of N1.934 trillion or 23.56 per cent when compared to the disbursement of N8.209 trillion shared in the preceding year of 2022.

The review attributed the increase to improved revenue remittances to the Federation Account due to the removal of petrol subsidy and the floating of the exchange rate by the new administration.

The report highlighted that while total revenues distributed from the Federation Account recorded an overall increase of 23.56 per cent in 2023, the increase accruing to each tier of government varied, largely due to the type of the revenue streams contributing to the inflows into the Federation Account.

The NEITI Quarterly Review of 2023 FAAC allocations disclosed that the federal, states and local governments cumulatively received N1.934 trillion more than the amount shared in 2022.

The first quarter of 2023 increased by N579.71 billion (33.19 per cent) when compared to the first quarter of 2022, second quarter increased 10.32 per cent, third quarter by 27.49 per cent, while the fourth quarter had an increase of 23.42 per cent.

The Federal Government’s share increased by N574.21 billion (16.79 per cent) from the N3.42 trillion it received in 2022 to N3.99 trillion in 2023.

The state governments shared N3.59 trillion in 2023 compared to the N2.76 trillion they got in 2022, showing an increase of 29.99 per cent. Similarly, Local Government councils’ share of federation allocation was N2.57 trillion in 2023 compared to N2.032 trillion in 2022, which amounts to a 26.22 per cent increase.

While total distributed revenue from the Federation Account recorded an overall increase of 23.56 per cent in 2023, the increase accruing to each tier of government varied, largely due to the type of revenue item contributing to the inflows into the Federation Account.

In the same period (2023), states and Local Governments recorded increases in their allocations by 29.99 per cent and 26.22 per cent respectively. The increase in allocation to the Federal Government, however, was 16.79 per cent.

State by state share of the allocations showed that Delta State received the largest share of N402.26 billion (gross). The figure is inclusive of the state’s share of oil and gas derivation revenue.

Delta was followed by Rivers State, which received N398.53 billion. Akwa-Ibom State received the third largest allocation of N293.58 billion. Nasarawa State received the least amount of N73.32 billion, while Ebonyi and Ekiti states received N73.91 billion and N74.04 billion respectively.

The review observed that the first five states that topped the allocation during the period under review are among the major oil producing states in the country.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the rising revenue trajectory among the three tiers of government has continued, peaking at N1.818 trillion in June 2025, the highest in history.

According to a press statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa, this represents a 9.6 per cent increase—equivalent to N159 billion—when compared to the N1.659 trillion shared in May 2025.

CIT and PPT bolster federation revenue despite dip in VAT

The key factor behind the rise in June’s distributable revenue was the significant increase in Companies Income Tax (CIT) and Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), both of which recorded stronger collections during the period.

According to the communiqué issued by FAAC, gross statutory revenue rose sharply to N3.485 trillion in June from N2.094 trillion in May—an increase of N1.390 trillion.

However, not all revenue components performed positively. Gross VAT collections dropped to N678.165 billion in June, down by N64.655 billion from N742.820 billion in May. The decline reflects subdued consumption levels and lower import activities. Other taxes that saw considerable decreases included Oil and Gas Royalties, Import Duty, Excise Duty, and CET Levies.

While the growth in CIT and PPT revenues provided a much-needed boost to the Federation Account, the fluctuation in VAT and trade-based collections signals continued pressure on consumer demand and international trade, two key contributors to Nigeria’s non-oil revenue base.

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its June 2025 meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, shared a total sum of N1.659 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of May 2025 from a gross total of N2.942 trillion.

From the stated amount inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and Exchange Difference, the Federal Government received N538.004 billion, the states received N577.841 billion, LGAs got N419.968 billion, while the Oil Producing States received N124.076 billion as derivation, (13 per cent of mineral revenue).

The sum of N111.908 billion was given for the cost of collection, while N1.171 trillion was allocated for Transfers Intervention and Refunds.

The Communique issued at the end of the meeting indicated that the Gross Revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for the month of May 2025 was N742.820 billion as against N642.265 billion distributed in the preceding month, resulting in an increase of N100.555 billion.

From that amount, the sum of N29.713 billion was allocated for the cost of collection and the sum of N21.393 billion given for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds. The remaining sum of N691.714 billion was distributed to the three tiers of government, of which the Federal Government got N103.757 billion, the States received N345.857 billion and LGAs got N242.100 billion.

Accordingly, the Gross Statutory Revenue of N2.094 trillion received for the month was higher than the sum of N2.084 trillion received in the previous month by N10.023 billion. From the stated amount, the sum of N81.042 billion was allocated for the cost of collection and a total sum of N1.149 trillion for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds.

The remaining balance of N863.895 billion was distributed as follows to the three tiers of government: Federal Government got the sum of N393.518 billion, states received N199.598 billion, the sum of N153.881 billion was allocated to LGCs and N116.898 billion was given to Derivation Revenue (13 per cent mineral producing states).

Also, the sum of N28.820 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was distributed to the three tiers of government as follows: the Federal Government received N4.150 billion, states got N13.833 billion, LGAs received N9.683 billion, while N1.153 billion was allocated for Cost of Collection.

The Communique also mentioned the sum of N76.614 billion from Exchange Difference, which was distributed to the three tiers of government as follows: Federal Government got N36.579 billion, the state received N18.553 billion, and the LGAs got N14.304 billion, while the Oil producing states received N7.178 billion.

Companies Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT) and Import Duty increased significantly, while Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), CET levies Oil and Gas Royalty and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) recorded decreases. Excise Duty increased only marginally.

Despite over N7trn subsidy savings, states fail to cushion hardship, hunger

Two years after President Bola Tinubu’s May 29, 2023 decision to end subsidies on PMS, the Federal Government may have saved at least N7 trillion, but the unintended consequences triggered by sharp inflation and impact on vulnerable households and small businesses continue to linger.

Small businesses, already struggling with erratic power and policy instability, have been further squeezed, forcing many to downsize or close, thereby worsening unemployment.

Stakeholders warn that rising transport and production costs are cascading into higher commodity prices, with government responses inadequate in checking rising inflation.

While government revenues surged with 2024 FAAC disbursements rising to N15.26 trillion from N10.14 trillion in 2023 and N8.21 trillion in 2022, Sunday Telegraph reports that interventions like compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and conditional cash transfers have been poorly executed.

Analyses of the disbursements showed that most of the 36 states receive higher allocations from the FAAC but struggle to translate these increases into meaningful development for their citizens. Analysts say this is due to various factors, including inefficient revenue management, inadequate internal revenue generation, and a heavy reliance on FAAC allocations.

They further called for reforms in state revenue management, including digitizing revenue collection, strengthening tax intelligence, and enforcing compliance, to improve the financial independence of states and ensure that FAAC allocations are used effectively.

In its May 2025 Nigeria Development Update, the World Bank noted that the rebasing has complicated the interpretation of inflation trends. Despite the reported easing, the Bank warned that price pressures remain elevated. “Re-anchoring inflation expectations will require sustained monetary policy efforts,” it stated.

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, had said six million Nigerians received conditional cash transfers from an $800 million World Bank loan meant to cushion subsidy impacts, but many stakeholders argue that the impact remains invisible.