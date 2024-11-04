Subsidy Removal, Forex Exchange Policy New Bold Reform – Edun

Share

The twin reform policies by the administration of President Bola Ahmed are necessary and long overdue to restore the economy to sound footing.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Mr Wale Edun made this known in Abuja on Monday, adding that Tinubu is the first Nigerian President in decades to have the courage, boldness and dexterity, socially and politically to implement the two twin fundamental reforms.

The occasion was Edun welcoming the Minister of State for finance in the ministry, Dr Doris Uzoka Anite to office. The former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment was among the newly re-deployed ministers cleared by the National Assembly.

“We do have for the first time in decades the foreign exchange rate that is market-based, we do have the market pricing of petroleum products. Those are the two twin fundamental reforms that were necessary that were long overdue that Mr president had the courage, the boldness and the dexterity socially and politically to implement and the determination to keep them implemented”, Edun said.

He said Nigeria is now standing “on the threshold of a new dawn in terms of the ability of the economy to attract investment, thereby increasing productivity, thereby growing the GDP which creates jobs and reduces poverty.”

It is an exciting time and as we go forward we are happy to have to count amongst our number the Minister of State Finance Dr Doris Uzoka Anite.

He Assured the new minister of state “of every support, encouragement and cooperation and let you know we want you to be free to express yourself to contribute and to excel.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has always encouraged us that it’s all about consultation, cooperation, collaboration and teamwork. That is what is the basis of our effort here together and we are sure that you will fit in smoothly. It will be like a duck going to the water.

All will be well as we go forward together to really help complete the ongoing economic reforms which are showing sustainability and signs of success.

Responding, the Minister of State for Finance Dr. Doris Uzoka Anite said “We worked together in all of those councils and he was the chairman of all of those councils and I was privileged to work with him and learn from him and seek his guidance.

She noted that “it’s not an opportunity that has been given to me lightly and I don’t take it lightly and I also want to thank Mr President for bestowing upon me the privilege of working with you as your Minister of State for Finance. I want to thank the Coordinating Minister of the Economy also for finding me worthy enough to see me as one of those who can come to support him”.

Wale Edun she said has “done a lot and we appreciate you for all you have done so far. It’s been a very challenging one year for you, especially since May 29 when the President took over and made that pronouncement and that was when the responsibility fell on your shoulders to guide and steer this economy towards economic stability and prosperity and also to make sure that the President’s vision and mandates to his people, especially during his campaign manifesto, is materialized.

“It’s no small task that you’ve been given as Coordinating Minister of the Economy and coming to work with you, to be honest, I’m a bit apprehensive”.

I am here to work with you, to support you, to compliment your efforts to ensure that we achieve the mandate of his excellency Mr President and of course to uphold the honour and dignity of all Nigerians through your hard work”

Share

Please follow and like us: