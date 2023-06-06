New Telegraph

Subsidy Removal: FG to issue licences for petrol importation

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) is ready to issue licences to companies interested in the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol.

Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Abuja. He stated that the criteria for importing kerosene and diesel would be applicable for petrol importation. He clarified that several conditions would be met before the applicants are granted licences.

Industry sources told New Telegraph that only companies that are lessees producing crude oil and/or condensates or that are holders of crude oil refining licences are eligible to supply wholesale petroleum liquids (including petrol importation), according to section 197 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

They further explained that the PIA empowered the NMDPRA to issue licences to refiners or producers of crude oil, regulation, but Sections 73 (3) and 111 (1) of the PIA provide that the Minister of Petroleum must approve such licences.

Ahmed said: “There are a lot of conditions to be met before you are given a licence to import petrol. “I cannot give you all the rundown now but I can tell you that just the way marketers import diesel or jet kero, there are conditions for all that and the same condition will apply to those who want to import premium motor spirit (PMS).”

