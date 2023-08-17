Subsidy Removal: FG Announces N5bn Palliative For 36 States, FCT

To mitigate the effects of fuel subsidy, the Federal Government on Wednesday announced a N5 billion palliative for each state of the federation, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed following the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) held in Aso Villa, Abuja which comprises the Vice President, Kashim Shettima and the 36 States governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other coopted government officials.

Announcing the development after rising from the meeting presided by the Vice President at the State House, Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State said the decision is reached in order to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

