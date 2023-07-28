Subsidy Removal: Engage Nigerians Now, Suffering Too Much–CSO Tells FG, Govs

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Centre For Transparency Advocacy (CTA), has advised politicians and government at all levels to urgently engage Nigerians to find workable solutions that would mitigate the hardships trailing the removal of subsidy.

Executive Director CTA, Faith Nwadishi, who gave the advise yesterday in Abuja during a national dialogue on subsidy removal, said besides it’s disruption to lots of development in the country, the hasty removal of subsidy has led to some deaths as a result of the suffering and inability of many people to meet up with the high increase in transportation, goods, services and other basic needs needed for survival.

According to her, in the spirit of transparency, accountability and citizen participation, it has become critical for government and the political class to engage the people whom they have vowed to serve, in order to find out their specific problems, needs and how best they could be addressed, as the voices of those directly affected by the subsidy removal must be heard and considered.

She said: “The decision to remove fuel subsidy have had significant implications on the lives of our fellow citizens. “It has resulted in increased costs of living, affecting transportation, essential goods, and services. “As we gather here today, it is imperative that we recognize the urgency of coming up with sustainable recommendations to mitigate the hardships faced by vulnerable groups in our society.”