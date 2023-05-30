New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Subsidy Removal: EKSG…

Subsidy Removal: EKSG Summons Emergency Meeting With NUPENG

Following panic and anxiety over fuel subsidy removal which was contained in the speech of the new President Bola Tinubu at his inauguration on Monday, the Ekiti State government has convened an emergency meeting with the Stakeholders to find solutions to the matter.

Recall that a few hours after the inauguration speech of the President, several filling stations especially in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital were closed while long queues surfaced where fuel was being sold.

New Telegraph gathered that some filling stations are reportedly selling within N300 to N350 per litre.

The State governor Biodun Oyebanji in a statement on Tuesday by his special adviser on media, Yinka Oyebode cautioned filling stations and marketers in the state against hoarding petroleum products.

The Governor urged the marketers to await further directives on the implementation of the planned subsidy removal by the Federal Government and avoid actions that are capable of inflicting hardship on the citizens.

The Governor threatened “heavy sanctions” on any filing station or marketer found hoarding petroleum products or involved in the arbitrary increase in prices of petroleum products in the state.

The Governor has therefore invited the leadership of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to a meeting in his office by 4 pm on Tuesday.

“The Governor urges the citizens of the state to go about their daily activities peacefully and avoid any rancorous situation.”

Read Previous

Senate Presidency: I Won’t Step Down For Anybody – Kalu Insists
Read Next

Tinubu’s New Economic Policies Will Tackle Insecurity, Unemployment – APC Chieftain

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023