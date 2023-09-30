Subsidy Removal: Edo Govt Returns Five Working Days For Civil, Public Servants

The Edo State Government has announced the reversal of its earlier directive that reduced working days from five days to three days for civil and public servants following the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Recalls that the State government had in June initiated a three-day-a-week work policy and other measures to ameliorate the sufferings faced by the people over the fuel subsidy removal.

In a circular dated September 29, 2023, and signed by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, for the Head of Service, Mrs Priscillia Aziegbemhin, the government said the decision to reverse to five work days a week is in view of the fact that the State Government has put in place measures to alleviate the transport plight of Edo residents occasioned by the hike in the price of petroleum products.

The circular reads: “I am directed to refer to the above subject and to convey the decision of the State Government to bring to an end the implementation of the three-day weekly work schedule for Civil/Public Servants across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“This decision is in view of the fact that the State Government has put in place measures to alleviate the transport plight of Edo residents occasioned by the hike in the price of petroleum products. It is expected that every Civil/Public Servant should take advantage of these measures.”

It further added, “In view of the foregoing, all Civil/Public Servants are by this Circular directed to resume work every workday of the week with effect from Tuesday 3rd October 2023.”