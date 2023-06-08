Subsidy Removal: Democracy Not Easy To Manage –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has commended leaders in Nigeria for sustaining democracy pointing out that it was not easy to manage the system considering happenings around the country The President, who lamented that the level of impoverishment in the country was unacceptable, said this yesterday while responding to the governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) chaired by the Kwara State Governor, AbulRazak Abdulrahman, expressed their support to him on government’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy.

Tinubu also tasked state governors to collaborate with the Federal Government in tackling the challenges of poverty and in- security in the country. According to a release by the Director of Information, State House, Abiosun Oladunjoye, the President called on the political leaders to downplay their differences and jointly focus on alleviating the sufferings and pains of the people.

“We can see the effects of poverty on the faces of our people. Poverty is not hereditary, it is from society. Our position is to eliminate poverty. Set aside partisan politics, we are here to deliberate about Nigeria and nation-building,’’ he said. “We are a family occupying one house, and sleeping in different rooms. If we see it that way and push forward, we will get our people out of poverty.

A determined mind is a fertile ground for delivering on results,’’ he added. The President said good governance would safeguard the future of democracy. Tinubu said he was prepared to share ideas, strengthen institutions, and create bottom-up frameworks that will improve the livelihood of Nigerians. “What do we do in the face of crushing poverty? What do we do with our development goals?

We took the bull by the horns by removing the elephant in the room, before the nation sinks. “We need synergy to fight other vices like corruption. We are trying to get smugglers out of the way. How do we work together to galvanize the economy, and put resources in place. We must think and perform. “After removing subsidy, there must be savings accruing to the Federation Account,’’ he noted.

The President added that the education sector must be improved as part of efforts to reduce poverty and penury. “How do we address the unacceptable level of poverty? How much are we investing in education, which is the only tool against poverty? I am ready to collaborate with you.’’ Tinubu also drew attention to the security problems in some states, admonishing the governors that all efforts should be put in place to tackle the security situation, without thinking it’s only for those facing it.

The NGF Chairman thanked the President for the invitation to deliberate on the challenges of poverty and security, prom- ising that the governors would support the Federal Government in meeting the targets of human development. The meeting, which was attended by Vice President, Kashim Shettima and new Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, had 22 governors and two deputy governors from Edo and Niger states, in attendance.

The governors made suggestions highlighting the plight of citizens in their states, assuring the President of their support in proffering solutions through the National Economic Council (NEC).