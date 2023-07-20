Subsidy Removal: Declare Emergency On Refineries, IPMAN Urges Tinubu

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a state emergency on Nigeria’s four refineries. IPMAN’s Chairman in Rivers State, Dr Joseph Obele said this when he spoke to journalists yesterday.

He stated that reviving or rehabilitating the refineries would surely reduce the high price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol. He added that having the nation’s refineries working will improve the supply and distribution of petrol, possibly reduce its pump price and ameliorate the hardship the masses are going through.

Reports were that pump prices of petrol are be- tween N605 and N620 per litre in many filling stations in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Obele said: “We saw a new buying rate on the NNPC portal. The previous buying rate was N487.7 per litre. The new buying rate going forward is N567.7 per litre.

The new selling rate is N600, N610, N620 and above. “It is going to bring hardship to the citizens and marketers will need to source for additional trading capital in order to remain in the business. The Nigerian economy is going and the inflation index will further rise.”