Subsidy Removal: Daddy Freeze Shares Peter Obi Old Video To Defend Tinubu

Famous broadcaster and socialite, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has berated those throwing shade at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

New Telegraph earlier reported that during President Tinubu’s inaugural speech at Eagles Square on Monday, he announced subsidy removal. According to him, ”fuel subsidy is gone.”

This, however, triggered a lot of mixed reactions from Nigerians, especially the opposition parties. While some applauded Tinubu for the bold step, others believed the policy was coming at the wrong time.

In reaction to the backlash, Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram page to show them to an old tweet where Peter Obi described fuel subsidy in the country as an organized crime.

Sharing Obi’s tweet, Daddy Freeze stated, ”Before you start complaining, even Peter Obi said he would remove subsidy.”

Watch the video below: