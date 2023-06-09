Subsidy Removal: Bolt, Uber Drivers Demands 200% Price Increase

…issues 7day ultimatum to app companies

Following the removal of fuel subsidy, the Amalgamated Union Of App-Based Transport Workers Of Nigeria (AUATWON), has called on App companies to increase the price of transport fare by 200 per cent.

The union made up of Bolt, Uber and other app drivers have also demanded a 50 per cent reduction in the commission charges by their employers, as well as unlawful deactivation of drivers, collective bargaining with AUATWON on a periodic basis, collaborative design for a fast and speedy appeal process for deactivated drivers, safety of drivers and recognition of their union.

Addressing newsmen at the end of their two days protest, President of the union, Adedamola Adeniran noted that should the App companies fail to initiate a negotiation in the next seven days to meet their demands, they would resume their protest, embark on an indefinite strike nationwide.

He said: “To whom much is given, much is expected. Much is expected from operators, app companies whom their practices have continued to harm workers, much is expected from the oppressors who impose sanctions on workers through deactivations and dismissals, much is expected from our employers who deny us workers our rights to collective bargaining.

“Much is expected from those who have devalued labor and the works of our hands, those who fail to recognize or work with unions and are intimidated by the unionization of platform workers.

“Much is expected from app companies who charge over 20- 25 percent commission fees and have refuse to sit at the table of negotiation with workers, much is expected.

“Much is expected from the oppressors of workers who despite of the removal of subsidy which has caused the increase in the price of fuel and have failed to meet the demands of workers.

“Much is expected from Uber and Bolt that have woefully failed to protect the safety of workers by collaborating with the Government and the union to set up risk management systems that will prevent harm workers face on the job, much is expected.

AUATWON has decided that a seven day ultimatum will be given to the app companies which will expire Friday 16, June 2023. During this period, app companies are expected to initiate a discussion for negotiation and dialogue on the below listed demands, by responding to our demands through the submission of a letter to the Federal Ministry of Labour ( both offices of the permanent secretary and the registrar of trade union), and copying AUATWON and the Nigerian Labour Congress.

“We also purport that it is important for the government in taking responsibility of mediating the process and organizing the venue, date and time for the dialogue.

“In the event that the app companies disregard our demand for negotiation and collective bargaining, we shall embark on an indefinite nationwide protest until all of our demands are met.”