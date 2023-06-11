Subsidy Removal: Bitter Pill Forced Down Nigerians’ Throats

The hike in the price of petrol across Nigeria has continued to spark reactions following the announcement of the removal of subsidy on the product. While a number of Nigerians agree that subsidy should go, they demand that the government should as a matter of urgency put measures in place to stave off its crushing effects. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on how businesses and Nigerians are responding to the effects of subsidy removal and how to alleviate the pains of the Nigerian people

A visit to Imeko, a sleepy town in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State, revealed a town yearning for development on all fronts, owing to the seeming absence of government’s presence. Stories are told by residents and indigenes of how businesses convulse and expire, owing to non-existent power supply.

That was even compounded by the absence of a functional filling station in the entire town for easy access to fuel for generators due to the suspension placed on the supply of petroleum products to fuel stations within 20 kilometres of the borders by the Federal Government. Although, Mrs Ayomide Bolaji, the Managing Director of De Jubilee Royal Hotel, has seen many businesses crumble around her at Imeko, she is not giving up anytime soon, despite complaints about the debilitating effects the reported removal of fuel subsidy is having on her business.

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Bolaji revealed that she used to buy a total of 2,000 litres of petrol monthly at N185 per litre; something in the region of N370,000 in sum. With the new price regime, she would buy the same quantity for N1,180,000 within the same period at N590 per litre, excluding N100,000 landing cost per trip since she buys outside Ogun State.

“You know the hospitality business relies solely on power and particularly where we are resided in Imeko, there is no power supply. None! If there used to be in the past, it’s usually like two days in a week. And even at that, the current would be below a hundred. So, that’s a struggle already…here, businesses that cannot run on generator on a regular basis just close down.

We have seen from past experiences how businesses just fold up as a result of power supply and in- ability to also consistently run on PMS and diesel so they just fold up,” she told Sunday Telegraph. Speaking further on the challenge of running her business as the price of petrol has climbed, she explained: “Another challenge with this place is that there are no filling stations here.

You have to go outside of Imeko to buy fuel and it’s more expensive than what you get in Abeokuta and other areas. So, if you are getting fuel at N500 or N590 in Lagos, here, it’s probably like N800 per litre. So,the fuel we used to buy at N185 per litre now costs N590 per litre for 2,000 litres every month.

And that goes with a landing cost of N100,000 on every delivery. All the filling stations here have been closed down because of government’s policy on border issues. So, 30 kilometres to the border, you cannot see any functional filling station. That is the challenge. That’s why businesses don’t thrive here but we are bound to thrive.”

When Nigeria’s new President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that “subsidy is gone” at his inauguration on May 29, 2023, mixed reactions trailed his pronouncement on fuel subsidy. But it didn’t stop there. No sooner had the president announced the removal of subsidy than high prices and long queues surfaced at fuel stations, according to reports across Nigeria.

Prior to the Tinubu administration, the Nigerian government, it was understood, introduced an oil subsidy to cushion the effect of rising global oil prices in the 1970s. Sunday Telegraph ,however,observed that the plan to remove subsidy on petrol consumed locally had been a hot potato following failed attempts by successive governments to ditch it. In 2012, like the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, President Tinubu had protested against the removal of fuel subsidy during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s stint as Nigeria’s president.

Specifically, Buhari was said to have dismissed Jonathan’s proposal to end fuel subsidies as a fraudulent policy. “If anybody says he is subsidising anything, he is a fraud,” Buhari was quoted as saying. Justifying Buhari’s position, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC),Osita Okechukwu, had in 2016 hinged Buhari’s criticism of subsidy removal on alleged profligacy of the Jonathan’s government.

Meanwhile, oil and gas industry reports by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), put the cost of petrol subsidy from 2015 when Buhari assumed office to 2020 at N1.99 trillion. According to NEITI, between 2005 to 2021, Nigeria spent $74.3862 billion which translates to N13.697 trillion on fuel subsidy.

In its reports, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said that petrol subsidy paid by the Buhari government stood at N1.57 trillion in 2021 alone. Experts have, however,argued that the removal of petrol subsidy without adequate palliatives is expected to balloon the figure of the wretched in Nigeria where 133 million people live in multidimensional poverty, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, in his Workers’ Day address, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had expressed concern over the ability of the Federal and State governments to pay salaries beyond June. The governor reasoned that it would be a miracle for the Federal Government and state governments to pay salaries beyond the said month without resorting to printing of money or removing fuel subsidy, stating that either of these decisions would bring more hardship and pain to Nigerians, particularly workers.

More Nigerians wail

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Mosope, a Master’s degree holder in political science and transporter(mini bus driver, otherwise known as Korope driver in street lingo) , spoke on how the hike in price is affecting his operations. “I am into the transport business. I do not fill up my tank like before again and I plan my movement.

If I will not carry passenger along the route I am going (maybe because of LASTMA issue) I will gently take a bus or trek instead of wasting fuel. There is nothing like mechanic or friends borrowing vehicle again because most times, they will tell you they just want to go to next street but will end up taking your vehicle to Ajah from Obalende I won’t just drive to go and buy food, instead I would trek.

“Most times, I wait at the park to load instead of burning PMS up and down in search of passengers (raiding).” Speaking further on its effects on his family and friends, he said: “My uncle does not want to take his V6 Highlander to work again. He is planning to influence his company to allow him to work from home. Most bachelors in my area that were on generator sets for hours do not even put on their generator sets again.”

For an accountant, Emmanuel John Wa- hab, he described the removal of subsidy without measures to cushion the effects as corruption itself. “Eliminating subsidies without proper accounting and budget could lead to diversion of funds. Now, it has led to rising fuel and transport costs,which will also affects other goods and services.

We already have a skyrocketing prices of goods as a result of Naira devaluation before the election. Prices of goods that went up even after Covid-19 haven’t been brought back to the normal price. Imagine the fare of BRT bus still remains high. We don’t know how to survive with poor income as prices have gone up many times. Landlords increase rent and schools also add to their fees.

The government should do something. We are fed up here.” Also, a secondary school teacher,who simply wanted to be identified as Kunle, lamented how the cost of transportation has doubled.He is considering resignation from his present job. “Subsidy removal is greatly affecting me right now. The cost of transportation has doubled from what it used to be before.I went out with N2,200 on Monday and I came back with N150, meaning I spent N2,050 on transportation to work.

When I got home, I felt extremely bad when I was telling my wife about how the cost of transportation has gone up.Right now ,I am thinking of resigning from my far place of work as the cost of transportation in a month would be equal to my salary. “I am planning to settle for a close distance job, though the problem is that nearby jobs don’t pay as far away jobs.

I am not happy with the current situation of myself and family. If the Federal Government doesn’t look into this situation very well, the outcome won’t be good at all especially for this new government.For me ,subsidy removal has affected me a lot in the area of transportation.Even right now, I couldn’t afford to run generator again at night because of the increase in price ,” he lamented.

On how fuel price hike has affected her business, Bolaji stated: “Our thriving here is dependent on providing power for ourselves.And this affects our prices. So, if I sell a standard plate of food for N4,000, now, I have to think of doing it at N5,000. And it has a downside because customers don’t come as they used to. If they want to come here to take a plate of peppersoup for N2,000, they can’t do that again.

Prices of goods have increased; even drinks have increased. It reduces our patronage and then you still spend more to keep the facilities running. ”

No succour from Dangote refinery – Ademola Adigun

Reacting to expectations in some quarters that the Dangote refinery would bring succour to Nigerians, Energy expert, Ademola Henry Adigun, dismissed such expectations, describing it as just another refinery. Adigun, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, however, added that refineries might be profitable to operate “now that subsidy has been removed”.

Speaking on the criticism of President Tinubu over his pronouncement on subsidy removal, he noted: “All the aspirants for president all promised to remove petrol subsidies. All meaning Atiku, Obi and Tinubu. They all realized that the way the current petrol subsidy was administered, it needed to go. “There is nothing wrong with subsidies.

What is a subsidy? The difference paid by a person or institution, or government to allow a good or service to be sold at less than true market price. All countries have subsidize. Germany is subsidizing energy. The USA subsidizes agriculture and many other stuff. The UK has some form of subsidy on health, education and such. The UK also does a form of cash transfer when it is needed. ”

Speaking on the conditions to keep subsidy, Adigun explained that the support for the removal of subsidy was hinged on the failure to meet the said conditions. “Subsidy that works must meet the following criteria: affordable, effective, beneficial to the intended target and transparently managed. “Our petrol subsidy as implemented did not meet any of the above criteria.

That’s why many of us support its removal. For documentation, we started fuel subsidies since 1974 after the Yom Kippur war. And with all things Nigerian, it became a permanent feature. “Yes, there are times when we had over recovery, a fancy name for when government earned revenues from petrol price. Kerosene and diesel were no longer subsidized a while back.

“Have we now removed the subsidy on petrol? No. By capping prices, we keep a form of market modulation in place. Many countries practice this to protect consumers from exploitation.” Adigun, however, listed inflation, worsening poverty as some of the expected effects of the removal of subsidy but charged Nigerians to demand increased transparency in governance and safety nets.

“The other challenge is that NNPC is still the sole importer of petrol. Until the ex- change rates are unified and all that wish to import get FX at the same rate, the market is not truly free. I assume that NNPCL will not have the domestic crude allocation again.The subsidy removal ,as it is, favours Dangote refinery a lot. It is great for them. “Sadly, there are no savings from the act.

What has been done is to eliminate waste. We borrowed to subsidize and NNPC used earnings from crude sales to defray the cost. “There will be inflation. There is a lot of pain on us. There will be worsening poverty and such.There will be gains in accretion to our reserves. There will be more revenue available to states and LG. There will be less borrowing to fund waste.

We should all demand for increased transparency in governance and administration at all levels. We should also demand safety nets for the real poor in our midst. ”

Our economists still working on ideal minimum wage-N200,000 not sufficient – TUC

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph,the Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress,Nuhu Toro,called on the Federal Government to increase the purchasing power of workers. Also, Toro decried the hike in the price of petrol, stating that the demand by the TUC for N200,000 minimum wage,was not unrealistic. According to Toro, it is not even sufficient.

“It is realistic because, first, there is a $800million President Buhari borrowed before he left, which was intended to be shared at the rate of N5,000 to Nigerians. There’s always the Internally Generated Revenue that accrues to the Federal Government. It’s now incumbent on the Federal Government to ensure the value of the old minimum wage that has been eroded is revamped.

Even the N200,000 we are asking for,you would agree with me that it’s not too sufficient to represent a living wage. “Our economists are still working on the ideal wage. However, Nigerian workers are just going to manage. It’s about prioritizing what is expedient for them. If you think workers are important,you will look for a way.

And if there’s a will, there’s a way. ” Toro argued the Federal Government would meet the demand of the TUC and stimulate the economy if it shuns profligacy. “Government needs to cut wasteful spending to be able to guarantee the social existence of the workers. How do you develop an economy when you don’t have a policy that can guarantee the purchasing power of workers?

Guarantee the purchasing power of workers, they will have the ability to buy. If they have the ability to buy, the economy will grow because there will be exchange of currency, thereby stimulating the economy. “But when people don’t have credit facilities,when people don’t have money to buy,no matter how much you crash the value of goods and services in the market, it becomes difficult for a large number of people to buy.

The government must deliberately increase the purchasing power, so that the economy can be stimulated.” He dismissed the claim in some quarters that trade unions are tools in the hands of politicians as false and misleading, noting that discussions were still ongoing with the Federal Government on the demand to revert to the old price of fuel and other issues.

“We are reconvening on the 19th. And, on the 19th,we should be able to give a clear direction on the way forward. They should honour their obligation and understand that we have not called off our process. If we are not satisfied with all the demands we have placed before them, then we would move to get further directives on the next line of action.

We implore them to ensure that all of those demands that we put forth are dispensed with without further delay. ” In the same vein, President, Nigerian Labour Congress,NLC, Joe Ajaero, during an interview on Channels TV, said it was an insult to state that the Labour Party teleguides the leadership of the NLC.

“The fact that we formed Labour Party does not mean that if it does anything wrong, and is an insult to say that Labour Party is now dictating for NLC that formed it? That is the worst insult anybody can say. “If people are going into blackmail, it should not be such. We determine what happens in Labour Party to a large extent.

Who is Labour Party and their candidate to tell NLC what to do? What we are doing now, has it not been consistent with what we have been doing on fuel subsidy?”

Trust deficit

For human rights activist and lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, it is important for the government to convince Nigerians that the removal of subsidy would not be about personal interest. He stated that there was need to punish everyone involved in the diversion of subsidy funds. “I believe Nigerians will be amenable to the new subsidy regime if they are given assurances that the government is not implementing this policy because of personal interest of the people in government.

And this claim that the removal of subsidy will lead to saving of money, investments in critical infrastructure and so on is something that should be properly interrogated. Government keeps saying there is corruption; that we have been supplying fuel to neighbouring countries. Yet , no single person has been arrested and arraigned on account of those controversial pronouncements.

Let there be due diligence regarding what happened to the billions of dollars collected over the months and years of the payment of subsidy. “I think Nigeria deserves full disclosure on the issue. I’m not comfortable with the fact that the government introduced this policies without proper consultations. They should have met with the organized labour.

If there are people who have diverted the subsidy over the years, they should be dealt with.” The government, he said , must not renege on its promise and make it look like the citizens should be blamed for its failures. Commenting, an economist and senior lecturer at the University of Lagos, Dr Babatope Ogunniyi, said it was in order to remove subsidy before thinking about palliatives.

Doing otherwise, he argued, would amount to putting the cart before the horse. “Prior to the inauguration, some media houses spoke to me on the expectations of our people. I told them that for this government to succeed, they have to deregulate the sector. It is what you buy that you’re going to sell.And the first thing is to remove subsidy and give a level playing ground for people to invest their money.

“Even if labour is saying,”how will they cushion the effect?”, yes , remove it and then think about palliatives. But if you don’t remove it and you give palliatives,it won’t work. We must not put the cart before the horse. Soon,we will enjoy the benefits of subsidy removal.

NNPCL’s fuzzy accounting, confusion… What to do – Fasua

In his reaction, former Presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP and economist, Dr Tope Fasua, said doing way with subsidy would help the government save about N7 Trillion but it should urgently work out ways of providing palliatives for the people. “I think there is more information available to government that necessitated the removal.

And ,indeed, what the new government has done is just to assert that there’s no provision for fuel subsidy in 2023 budget. But, I think what the government has done is to assert that fuel subsidy has gone and that is valid. I stand with the government.

“But, I also believe that very urgently too, government should wrack its brains with regard to how to provide palliatives for the people because walking away from subsidy will help the government save about N4 Trillion to N6 Trillion, even N7 Trillion , ” he told Sunday Telegraph. Raising concern about the integrity of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Fasua added: “That means month-on-month,we will be seeing some savings, even though NNPC is claiming a certain N2.8 trillion.

I’m not on the side of NNPC. They have done a lot of fuzzy accounting. They are also part of the confusion because they did promise us they had secured stock for 30 days and that people should not panic on the first day, only for them to increase prices on the second day. The rationale for that, I don’t understand. However, labour has made all the noise and there is a certain agreement that has been reached.

I think that is a major win for the government. ” On the expectations of the Nigerian people and how to meet it , he said: “Now is the time for us to see the palliatives that the government has in mind. People have talked about reducing the cost of governance and cutting waste in . government through technological means and being firm in terms of curbing corruption.

If the government of the day does that, I think they are going to get money for palliatives. For example, rather than give cash to people, government could buy buses,take people around and make people happy.The Federal Government can cut company income tax by five per cent.

The government should not fall into that trap of those who want to make it look like the government is falling.” Fasua said the government could explore so many avenues “to do these palliatives to put something back” in the hands of the people.