Subsidy Removal and Tinubu’s Phantom Palliatives

A College roommate called from Germany, two days ago, to find out if the tensions that had enveloped Lagos during the February/March general elections had ebbed. I assured him that there was not much to worry about anymore. I also explained to him that what played out then, was what had somehow become the norm in the state at election times, when ethnic bigots cause unnecessary problem among residents. “We were divided by the polls but now, united by the pains”, I told him. He laughed off the expression.

Yes, we are united by pains; the pains of bad leadership at all levels of governance but most excruciatingly, the pains of the fuel subsidy removal and the harmonization of the foreign exchange – two critical policy decisions that have boxed Nigerians to the corner. I do not buy into the fallacy of the unsustainability of the fuel subsidy regime, as bandied by politicians and government apologists. Every system has one thing or another which it subsidises for its citizens.

Subsidising the prices of petroleum products, is not a bad idea, in itself. Our problem was the insincerity of those supervising or implementing the programme which made it a huge channel for corruption. Oil should be a blessing for every Nigerian. It is our God-given resource. As a major oil producing nation, Nigeria has no reason to experience any crisis in that sector. One of the objectives of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which Nigeria belongs to, is ensuring national sovereignty over natural resources for the benefit of the people.

Failure of suc- cessive Nigerian government to utilise the obvious gains of the abundant oil resources in the country, is a reflection of the leadership deficit in the land. Looking at it critically, the very idea of fuel subsidy should not have even come up if the resources had been well managed. It is the gap that exists in the non-utilisation of the benefits of the products that accounts for the subsidy. Subsidy is nothing other than an intervention by the government to absorb the shock that may arise from the price fluctuations in product importation and distribution.

Nigeria has no reasons to import finished petroleum products, if the refineries were programmed to function. But they were not, thus creating the avenue for hawks in the subsidy business. The consequences of abusing the measure should therefore, not be passed on to the people. Doing so can only be equated to a father starving his children because those he charged to feed them played pranks with the supplies. Nothing could be more absurd.

When therefore, President Bola Tinubu announced the subsidy removal in his in- augural speech on May 29, without any alternative measures in place, it was certain that he did not get it. It was not enough to stop the policy on the whiff of sentiment as Tinubu apparently did. The President admitted not giving the policy deep thoughts going by his admission before Nigerians in Paris, France, that when he got to the podium, he was possessed with courage and said subsidy is gone.

That should not have been the right way to approach such a sensitive issue. There must be a limit to grandstanding. The campaigns are over, the elections have been held. Though the issues and disagreements surrounding the polls are still in the courts, what we have at hand, are the demands of governance. To that extent, realism matters. Propaganda should give way.

In 2012, President Goodluck Jonathan ad- ministration had rolled out an elaborate plan to phase out oil subsidy, commencing with an adjustment in pump price of petrol from N97 to N141. Tinubu rallied the civil society organisations and leading opposition voices against the plan.

He was loud and clear that the policy lacked human face and should be resisted. In an article on January 11, 2012 in his newspaper, The Nation, titled: “Removal of oil subsidy: President Jonathan breaks social contract with the people”, he vigorously criticised the policy, dismissing it as manifestation of insensitivity by the government on the plight of the citizens.

“By bureaucratic fiat, government made the most fateful economic decision any administration has made since the inception of the Fourth Republic and it has done so with an arrogant wave of the hand as if issuing a minor regulation,” Tinubu wrote. He added: “Because of the terrible substance of the decision and the haughty style of its enactment, the people feel betrayed and angry. At this moment, we know not to where this anger will lead.

In good conscience, we pray against violence. Also in good conscience, it is the duty of every citizen to peacefully demonstrate and record their opposition to this draconian measure that is swiftly crippling the economy more than it will ever cure it.