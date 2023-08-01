Subsidy Removal: Abuja hotel owners lament low patronage

The Hotel Owners Forum Abuja (HOFA) has decried low patronage of customers, saying they prefer staying with their relatives due to its new accommodation rate as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

President Funmi Kazeem said this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Kazeem said the removal of fuel subsidies by the Federal Government had made hotel owners increase their accommodation rates.

She appealed to the government to review taxes downward for the survival of the hospitality industry in the country.

According to her, patronage of hotel accommodation has declined because most of the customers now prefer staying with relatives and friends’ houses when they come to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Kazeem said: “Even if they come into town for events, they will prefer to stay with their relatives and friends than to stay in a hotel.”