Subsidy Removal: Abiodun okays N10,000 cash for pensioners, public servant, others

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has approved the disbursement of N10,000 cash for each public servants and pensioners in the State. The cash disbursement is part of the State government’s efforts at cushioning the effects of removal of fuel subsidy. Abiodun gave the approval in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, in Abeokuta yesterday.

The cash palliative, according to the government, would be implemented for a period of three months to help workers cope with the economic shocks occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The government also approved payment of hazard allowance for all health and medical personnel in the State, adding that the implementation of the palliative would take effect from July. Other palliatives approved by the Governor include: payment of peculiar allowance for public servants, immediate release of letters of promotion in respect of 2021 and 2022, payment of March and April, 2023 leave bonuses for public servants, immediate cash-backing for the quarterly payment of gratuities to pensioners.