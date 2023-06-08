New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Subsidy Removal: Abiodun Meets Labour Leaders, Mulls Palliative For Workers

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), to find a way of cushioning the hardship of the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol on the people.

Abiodun at the meeting with the labour leaders, acknowledged the negative impact of the action on the disposable income of workers, noting that it was imperative to rub minds with key stakeholders as a responsive government and work out implementable options that would make life bearable for the people.

The governor said the options should not be seen as compensation for the increase in the price of the product, but to reduce the impact. He said: “Since the announcement, I have been concerned about the multiplier effects as it would affect workers in the course of going to work and how it would affect their responsibilities and wellbeing.

“We are not, as a responsible administration, unmindful of the consequences the deregulation would cause in terms of its effect on the disposable income of the workers. We have noted that the price of petrol is now N500 from slightly above N200. There is a relationship between the cost of PMS and transportation and the cost of transportation and the cost of goods and services.

The state’s helmsman observed that it was a hard decision on the part of President Ahmed Tinubu, add- ing that there is no budgetary allocation for subsidy.

