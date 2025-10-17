Subsidy Reform Must Translate Into Grassroots Prosperity – APC Govs 

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has agreed that the subsidy reform must translate into grassroots prosperity through Capital investment in agriculture and digital investment.

This was the communique issued at the end of the meeting held in Kebbi State on Friday and read by the Chairman of the forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to newsmen in Kebbi State.

The PGF forum said, the economy is stably growing, inflation is on the decline, interest rates are on a downward trajectory, foreign nations’ market is improving and appreciating, and allocation accrues to all tiers of governments are increasing, all due to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Communique said, the development recognised by the forum is welcomed by the Forum, and it is historical and transformative, further affirmative the national appeal and policies of the Renewed Hope Agenda being implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It also said, the strategic engagement provided the platform for reflection on the economic trajectory, reassessment of the Nigeria transformation and firm reaffirmation of the Forum’s collective commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The forum undertook a comprehensive appraisal of the national political security and economic development. Members of our forum expressed satisfaction with the advancement of our federalism, evidence of understanding and engagement between the Federal and the State Governments. Noting the visible projects in physical reform, food security, power sector, infrastructure mobilisation and social interventions.

The meeting serves as a vital convergence for harmonising state-level policies, reinforcing national development synergy and depending on the progressive governance ideal, founded on people’s leadership, institutional integrity and intergovernmental cooperation.

The forum, while condoling with the victims of insecurity across the country, the forum formally welcomes His Excellency, Dr Peter Uba, the Governor of Enugu state, into the Progressive fold, applauding his courageous decision to join the APC along with his entire team, political structure, making the number of APC Governors 24.