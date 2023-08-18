Subsidy: Reachout Pertinence Foundation Excites Alimosho Community With Relief Materials

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Pertinence Group, the Reachout Pertinence Foundation, on Wednesday, dazzled the Alimosho community in Lagos with a relief outreach.

This benevolent gesture went to over 200 indigent families in the company’s neighbourhood, who received needed relief materials, to alleviate the hardship they were experiencing, especially due to the consequences of the fuel subsidy.

The event, which was held at the company’s corporate headquarters, was part of activities to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Group.

Many recipients at the outreach noted that the gesture could not have come at a better time, as Nigerians grapple with economic turbulence making many struggle to make ends meet.

They said the recent hike in the price of fuel, food and other essential commodities is taking a toll on the average citizen daily.

Beneficiaries were thus excited to go home with welfare packages including foodstuff, clothing, shoes, and other essential items from the event.

Eyewitnesses said the gesture by Reachout Pertinence Foundation not only brought them smiles but also provided vital support to those in need.

Oladimeji Modupeola, one of the beneficiaries, told the media in pidgin, “This outreach means more to us than words can express. I’m a single mother, and this package will go a long way for me and my children. With the rising prices of necessities, life has been a struggle. This gesture by this company has brought hope and light to our lives (paraphrased in proper English).”

The event witnessed a heartening display of community spirit, as volunteers, members of the Foundation, and the company staff worked together seamlessly to ensure the success of the outreach.

The team lead of Reachout Pertinence Foundation, Mr Oladimeji Oke, reiterated that the Foundation was constantly looking out for opportunities to impact the people in the Alimosho Local Government Area.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to give back to the community being an integral part of the company’s journey.

He stated, “As we celebrate our 11th year of growth and success as an organisation, it’s crucial to remember that our achievements are intertwined with the welfare of the communities we operate in. It’s our responsibility to lend a helping hand, especially in times of adversity.”

Mrs Nkemdilim Elumelu-Sadje, who served in the capacity of the event’s host, also lauded the Foundation’s commitment to making a positive impact.

In her words, “In these trying times in Nigeria, such initiatives are a beacon of hope for this community. The partnership between Pertinence and Alimosho has come a long way, and it shows that corporations can play a significant role in uplifting society. Seeing the smiles on the faces of these women and children gave me a special joy.”

Elumelu-Sadje recalled that the Foundation had held several outreaches in the past, including its donation of 52 units of ceiling fans and waiting area chairs to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Primary Health Centre in the Egbeda area of Lagos State.

The Foundation also facilitated the donation of relief materials to internally displaced persons; gave free sanitary pads to school girls; sponsored education scholarships, exam forms and books to students; and sponsored sporting competitions in the Alimosho community.